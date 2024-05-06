South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller And His Late Wife Mica Miller: A Complete Timeline Of The Investigation So Far

South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller has made the headlines after authorities discovered his wife Mica Miller dead. Let's take a look at the timeline leading up to her death.

Internet sleuth Robbie Harvey helped put together the events leading up to Mica's tragic death. I added to the timeline that he created and will continue to update as the events unfold.

Complete Timeline of John-Paul Miller's Sermons And Events

September 6, 2021 - John-Paul's alleged girlfriend Suzie Skinner's husband drowns at a community pool. Chris was wheelchair bound after a drunk driving accident. He reportedly fell into the pool and drowned. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

February 4, 2024 - John-Paul focuses his sermon around Korah and Moses. The subject of the sermon is how the congregation shouldn't rebel against its religious leaders.

February 23rd - John-Paul files for spousal support with South Carolina courts.

February 25th - In his sermon, John-Paul tackles the issue of mental illness and implies that mentally-ill people aren't around of their own illness. "You have to trust people around you. The thing that's sick is your mind and your mind is what you need to realize that you're sick."

March 10th - Pastor John-Paul calls out his congregation during a sermon. He reveals that he went through his wife Mica's phone and found messages from 18 people talking about him. They offered her confidential support. In response, John-Paul condemns the people in question.

March 10th - Pastor John-Paul says to his congregation, "One thing I'm going to preach about is gettin' rich, strong, healthy, and finding a hot wife that loves Jesus." At this point, he's till wearing his wedding ring.

John-Paul Miller Claims Wife Left Him

March 10th - John-Paul continues to air personal laundry during his sermons. He mentions that his wife was hospitalized but left him after she got out. "She gets out and she just leaves. Just completely leaves me. Leaves everything, drains the bank account and just goes. Guess what? While you're talking bad about me out there I'm building a school in Africa for over a hundred kids to be able to be fed."

March 17th - The pastor condemns the divorce as morally wrong, according to the bible. He tells the story of a fellow pastor who hired a third party to track down his wife after she left him. However, that pastor refused to divorce his wife.

March 12th - The pastor's request for spousal support was dismissed. At this point in time, I'm not quite sure why.

March 17th - In a Facebook post made by Mica's sister, Sierra Francis, she mentions being afraid for her sister. She writes, "...for fear of my sisters safety due to others behaviors towards her." Sierra calls out Pastor John-Paul.

March 18th — Mica posts a video offering guidance to others. She also says, "I'm just making sure my heart doesn't have any unforgivness, bitterness, resentment... Just forgiveness and hope for the future... and peace."

March 22nd - Mica opened up about being a victim to abuse. She says that she was abused both mentally and physically. She implies that her husband forced her to take drugs. She also says, "God hates divorce. But how does God feel about abuse?"

April 16th - Mica Miller files for spousal support.

April 23rd - The court sent a hearing notice for June 5th.

Mica Miller Is Found Dead in Late April