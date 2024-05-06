South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller's Late Wife Allegedly Claimed Someone Was Stalking Her And Slashed Her Tires

The investigation into the death of South Carolina Pator John-Paul Miller's wife Mica continues. Now a friend has stepped forward with some startling details.

In a Facebook post, a user claiming to be a friend of Mica's details her final few days. She said that Mica was done with John-Paul and prepared to divorce and leave him for good. They wrote, "Mica wasn't just leaving a church. She was leaving her marriage — She was done! She hired a lawyer — she moved out. And she was getting a divorce. She was left with nothing but her faith, her family and her small circle of friends. Was it hard? YES"

Additionally, the friend said that Mica said she was being stalked. She said that someone cut her tires, and she found trackers on her car. They wrote, "She had her tires cut multiple times, found multiple trackers on her car, couch hopped in fear of being found and was hospitalized by her husband when it was completely unnecessary. She confided to me that she felt like an orphan and feared that no church would want her because of him. What she didn't know is that a large portion of us,who had experienced the wrath of exiting that church, were waiting for her with open arms."

John-Paul Miller Details Wife's Death

Still, the friend said Mica was prepared to finally escape her husband. They wrote, "I talked to her multiple times in her final week here on earth. She was making plans to get her hair cut, getting help with her car payment because she was a little short after PAYING HER DIVORCE LAWYER and planning to meet us for the second service at church on Sunday. My final text with her on Friday at 9:19 pm was a woman making plans to live!!!!"

Meanwhile, John-Paul claims that his wife died by suicide. He said that she's struggled with mental illness.