Protesters Gather Outside Paster John-Paul Miller's Church Amid Investigation Into Wife's Death: See Video

The heat around the death of Mica Miller, wife to South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller, is increasing. Protesters have gathered outside John-Paul's church.

Internet sleuth Collin Rugg reported, "Protesters gather outside of Pastor John-Paul Miller's church after his wife mysteriously died from what he calls a "self-induced" gunshot wound. The protesters are demanding justice for Mica Miller as her friends and family are sounding alarms on her death."

See the video below:

JUST IN: Protesters gather outside of Pastor John-Paul Miller’s church after his wife mysteriously died from what he calls a “self-induced” gunshot wound. The protesters are demanding justice for Mica Miller as her friends and family are sounding alarms on her death. During a… pic.twitter.com/ZMqIEAJIVP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 5, 2024

Meanwhile, internet sleuth Robbie Harvey reported that John-Paul was dating Suzie Skinner . He also reported that Mica and John-Paul were separated prior to her death. Additionally, Harvey reported that Skinner's husband Chris passed away in 2021 after drowning in a community swimming pool.

Harvey said, "There's something disturbing that the Pastor and Suzie Skinner have in common Suzie Skinner's former husband, Chris Skinner, died from a drowning accident. Chris had a tragic accident some 20 years ago that left him bound to a wheelchair, but he adapted and lived a beautiful life. According to Suzie, he enjoyed going to their community pool often by himself. On Labor Day 2021, Chris did just that. But apparently, something went terribly wrong. According to reports, Chris got too close to the pool with his wheelchair and fell in with nobody around to save him."

John-Paul Miller Says Wife Committed Sucide

However, I should note that this does not mean that Chris's death was anything but an accident. This is all just circumstantial. Still, people are angry about Mica's death. Currently, investigators haven't announced a cause of death. However, John-Paul implied his wife died by suicide.

"She had struggled with suicide before. Each time we would help her through it and take her to the doctor, and we got through it and everything was fine," John-Paul told ABC 15. "She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide but God took care of her and got her through it."

However, Mica's sister and friend reported abuse in the relationship. She said, "Mica was a God-fearing, joyful, loving woman who did not deserve the abuse she endured. If you hear anything about this from anyone other than her family please question it, reach out to her siblings or parents," she wrote.

Likewise, a friend said, "I talked to her multiple times in her final week here on earth," Mica's friend wrote on Facebook. "She was making plans to get her hair cut, getting help with her car payment because she was a little short after PAYING HER DIVORCE LAWYER and planning to meet us for the second service at church on Sunday. My final text with her on Friday at 9:19 pm was a woman making plans to live!!!! What happened between Friday night and Saturday?