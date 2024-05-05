South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller Allegedly Was Separate From Late Wife And Had Girlfriend: Report

The death of South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller's wife has captivated audiences with authorities investigating what happened to Mica Miller. Authorities found her body in Lumber River State Park. So far they have not revealed the cause of death.

However, allegedly John-Paul and his wife were separated prior to her death. In fact, the pastor allegedly moved on and started dating someone else. Internet sleuth Robbie Harvey has dug into the case and discovered the alleged relationship. I should stress that we should maintain some skepticism unless it's coming from an official channel. Still, Harvey has a lot of info and photos and videos to back up his claims.

He said, "Pastor John-Paul and his wife Mica had been separated for some time. Long enough for Pastor John-Paul Miller to have a girlfriend. Her name is Suzie Skinner, and this girlfriend has an interesting past. According to multiple sources, Suzie and Pastor John-Paul have been dating for quite a while. That's interesting because the pastor and Mica Miller were not legally divorced."

Additionally, Skinner's husband Chris died in 2021 following a drowning accident at a local pool. Chris Skinner was paralyzed and wheel-chair bound and ended up falling into the unattended community pool. Harvey says he pulled the story from the John-Paul's church website, but it's currently down every time I checked. However, I did come across several news stories that reported Chris Skinner's death due to an accidental drowning.

John-Paul Miller Announces Wife's Death

Meanwhile, John-Paul claims that his wife died by suicide, saying she struggled with mental illness for a while now.

"She had struggled with suicide before. Each time we would help her through it and take her to the doctor, and we got through it and everything was fine," John-Paul told ABC 15. "She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide but God took care of her and got her through it."

Her family took issue with Mica's obituary, which paints a picture perfect marriage. The obituary read, "She would praise her husband after every church service telling him he was the best preacher in the world (even if it wasn't true). She also told him he was the funniest preacher in the world (even though that wasn't true either). Mica loved her family soooooooo much."

Mica's sister said the two had been on the rocks. She said, "Mica was a God-fearing, joyful, loving woman who did not deserve the abuse she endured. If you hear anything about this from anyone other than her family please question it, reach out to her siblings or parents," she wrote.

Meanwhile, a friend said that Mica was getting a divorce. "I talked to her multiple times in her final week here on earth," Mica's friend wrote on Facebook. "She was making plans to get her hair cut, getting help with her car payment because she was a little short after PAYING HER DIVORCE LAWYER and planning to meet us for the second service at church on Sunday. My final text with her on Friday at 9:19 pm was a woman making plans to live!!!! What happened between Friday night and Saturday?