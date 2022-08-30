Luke Bell, Country Troubadour, Dies at 32

Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. Bell's friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music, who first reported the news. Saving Country Music first reported that Bell had gone missing in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 20. Bell was found on Aug. 29 near the location where he was last seen. The official cause of death has not yet been reported.

The Wyoming-raised artist began performing in local venues in Wyoming before moving to Austin, Texas, where he began performing sets at Hole in the Wall and the White Horse. Bell would later move to Nashville, where he became a staple of the east Nashville music scene. Bell was beloved by fans and peers alike for his traditional country sound and songwriting, which earned him a faithful following at Nashville venues such as Santa's Pub. In 2016, he was signed to Thirty Tigers and released his self-titled album, featuring "Sometimes" and "Where Ya Been."

Artists such as Erin Rae, Joshua Hedley and Margo Price shared tributes to Bell.

"Goddamn, rest east to our dear friend, Luke Bell 💔," Margo Price wrote on Twitter.

Texas-based band Mike and the Moonpies also reflected on meeting Bell for the first time in Austin over ten years ago.

"Word just came down on the passing of Luke Bell and we're heartbroken over the news," the post reads. "I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back. The man (and his music) left an impression. He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest In Peace, friend."