South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller's Alleged Girlfriend's Husband Drowned In A Community Pool In 2021

The story around South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller and his late wife Mica Miller keeps getting more twisted and sadder. Previously, I reported that John-Paul had an alleged girlfriend. Let's take a closer look.

Internet sleuth Robbie Harvey reported that John-Paul was dating Suzie Skinner while still married but separated from Mica. Well, Skinner's husband Chris Skinner passed away three years ago in 2021. It was officially ruled an accidental drowning. Chris Skinner was paralyzed and in a wheelchair after an accident. He became a motivational speaker and was good friends with Marty Smith, touching the hearts of several country singers like Cole Swindell.

Harvey said, "There's something disturbing that the Pastor and Suzie Skinner have in common Suzie Skinner's former husband, Chris Skinner, died from a drowning accident. Chris had a tragic accident some 20 years ago that left him bound to a wheelchair, but he adapted and lived a beautiful life. According to Suzie, he enjoyed going to their community pool often by himself. On Labor Day 2021, Chris did just that. But apparently, something went terribly wrong. According to reports, Chris got too close to the pool with his wheelchair and fell in with nobody around to save him."

Reportedly, Chris Skinner was a regular at the community pool. Harvey continued, "Somehow, on Labor Day 2021, Chris misjudged how close he was to the pool and fell in. Guess who conducted his funeral?" John-Paul conducted the funeral for Skinner. Now, I want to stress that this does not mean that Chris's death was anything other than accidental. All of this is just circumstantial.

John-Paul Miller Announces Wife's Passing

John-Paul announced that his wife Mica Miller had passed away. He believes that she died by suicide. "She had struggled with suicide before. Each time we would help her through it and take her to the doctor, and we got through it and everything was fine," John-Paul told ABC 15. "She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide but God took care of her and got her through it."

The two were allegedly separated prior to her death.

Harvey said, "Pastor John-Paul and his wife Mica had been separated for some time. Long enough for Pastor John-Paul Miller to have a girlfriend. Her name is Suzie Skinner, and this girlfriend has an interesting past. According to multiple sources, Suzie and Pastor John-Paul have been dating for quite a while. That's interesting because the pastor and Mica Miller were not legally divorced.

Meanwhile, Mica's sister said she endured abuse. Mica's sister said, "Mica was a God-fearing, joyful, loving woman who did not deserve the abuse she endured. If you hear anything about this from anyone other than her family please question it, reach out to her siblings or parents," she wrote.