I know snow might be a bit annoying at times if you drive or work outside, but be a little thankful this year. Playing in the snow is the best, and I have just the thing that will make snow days even better. This snowball maker is exactly what you need for perfect snowballs. From here on out, you'll win every snowball fight.

I know snow might be a bit annoying at times if you drive or work outside, but be a little thankful this year. Playing in the snow is the best, and I have just the thing that will make snow days even better. This snowball maker is exactly what you need for perfect snowballs. From here on out, you'll win every snowball fight.

Best Snowball Makers & Snow Molds

Pricing: Under $20

Amazon Prime eligible

4.4 star rating

I know, where was this thing when you had snow fights with the kids in the neighborhood, huh? Yeah, these kids have it so good these days! You can find these round snowball makers on Amazon for $16.95. Each pack comes with three plastic snowball makers.

This is exactly what the kiddos need for making the perfect snowman and snow fort. Check out this customer review!

"Too much fun! I bought these for my 30+ year old son and 3 year old grandson. The first time we tried them, the snow was dry and fluffy and they did not work. The moment I heard that we were having a heavy, wet snow, I headed out doors. In seconds, I had all these perfect snowballs! I love this...may have to order more for Christmas gifts next year."

$16

Made of tough, high-impact materials

Great gift for children

This is just stinkin' cute! Create some adorable "snow hearts" with this incredible snow mold.

Doubles as snow and sand mold castle

Durable plastic

Under $10

One day the kids are going to feel nostalgic thinking about their awesome snow castles. Thanks to this snow block and sandcastle mold, they'll be able to create the perfect snow castle. The top handle is designed to make it easy to grab and flip! Add this to your wishlist today!

