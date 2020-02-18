A 60-Foot Tall, 400-Foot Wide Snow Tubing Hill is Headed to Florida

The sunshine state may not get snow during the wintertime, but all of that is about to change. Coming this November to the Tampa area is Snowcat Ridge, Florida's first snow park.

One of the most exciting parts about the alpine snow park is the giant hill covered in snow. A 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill will be covered in snow so you can actually experience the slopes on single, tandem and 6-person family tubes. A magic carpet lift will take you and your tube to the top of the hill to enjoy hours of snow-filled fun in your snow tubes.

There will also be a 10,000 square foot snow dome with even more real snow to make snowmen, snow castles, snow angels and more. A kiddie version of the snow hill will also be inside for the smaller children. The snow will be man-made, with the park operating around 120 days per year (from November through February).

An Alpine Village will also be onsite to warm visitors up with hot chocolate and grab some food while enjoying a bonfire. Even more fun will come after the sun sets, when Snowcat Ridge will show off its magical light show in the dome and on the snow hill.

CEO Benjamin Nagengast also operates the Treehoppers Aerial Adventure Park, the largest zip line park in the state, also in the Tampa Bay and Orlando area. He wanted to bring the joy of snow to the residents of Florida.

"It's the idea of entering a winter wonderland,'' Nagengast told Tampa Bay Times. "This is not something in a mall or inside a warehouse.''

The winter theme park will certainly be a winter wonderland. Between the massive snow tubing hill and the many alpine trees covering the property, Snowcat Ridge will definitely be the new holiday destination for locals and visitors alike.