The fourth location of Blake Shelton's popular entertainment venue Ole Red will open in Orlando on April 14. The venue is a partnership between Shelton and Grand Ole Opry parent company Ryman Hospitality Properties.

The Orlando location will feature two levels, three bars and a full kitchen. The 17,000 square foot venue, which is built to hold 500 patrons, will be located on International Drive, near Disney World. The venue will also host live music and private events.

"We've brought Ole Red to some of my favorite places, and I'm excited to have another spot for country music fans to have fun with their friends and family," Shelton says in a press release. "I think it's impossible to visit Orlando and not have a good time, and that's why I know Ole Red is going to fit right in."

Shelton is far from the only country star to branch out with an entertainment venue. In the past few years, several bars bearing the name of country stars have opened in Music City. Jason Aldean has opened Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan opened Luke's 32 Bridge, Dierks Bentley opened Whiskey Row, Florida Georgia Line opened FGL House and Alan Jackson opened AJ's Goodtime Bar.

The Orlando locations joins Ole Red venues in Nashville, Tenn., Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Tishomingo, Okla.

Shelton recently released the duet "Nobody But You" with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The couple recently performed the song on the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Aside from his recurring career and business ventures, Shelton will stay busy this year with his regular coaching gig on The Voice, which returns on Feb. 24 on NBC. Shelton's fellow coaches this season are Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Shelton will hit the road this year for his 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour featuring John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina and the Bellamy Brothers.