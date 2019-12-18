Gatlinburg's Ice Bumper Cars is Our Favorite New Winter Activity

If you're looking for a festive holiday vacation in the Smoky Mountains, look no further than Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Not only do they have a ton of fun activities like skiing, ice skating and snow tubing down the ski slopes, but they have a ton of upcoming events. Check their schedule for information on their New Years Eve, regular ladies nights on the slopes and more. One of their newest activities is one that's super exciting for the whole family: ice bumper cars. Yes, that means bumper cars on ice. Did you ever think you'd have the chance to be bumping around on an ice rink? Now's your chance!

These are not the bumper cars you remember from childhood birthday parties. This is a fun alternative for someone who's worst nightmare is booking an ice skating session. Anyone can sit in these multicolored tubes and bump around. For $8 per person, you'll get a 10 minute bumper car ride time which sounds short but will undoubtedly be action packed. Just use the controls (similar to a video game) and bump your way around the ice arena with the other bumper cars. Make sure you leave the flip flops at home (it's winter after all) and follow the bumper car rules by wearing close-toed shoes.

The bumper cars are taken off the ice during holiday periods to allow the full ice rink to be used for ice skating, so be sure to check the schedule before planning your trip. There are plenty of activities at Ober Gatlinburg to keep you entertained all winter long.

Putting bumper cars on a skating rink is a relatively new activity that's been gaining popularity around the country. The Winter Village in Bryant Park, New York City is offering an outdoor ice bumper car session for their upcoming Winter Village in January.

You can also book yourself a "bump session" at a specific time of your choosing at the Sprinker Recreation Center in Tacoma, Washington. You pay $12 for a 15 minute session or get crazy and upgrade to $19 for bumper/skate combo session. Wherever you're located this holiday season, definitely check out this activity as something new to entertain your family and friends.