Everyone start packing your bags because it's time to head to paradise. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort Orlando is now open! Buffett's Margaritaville empire already features 12 other resorts around the country (and the Cayman Islands) with seven more on the way (including New York City, Margaritaville Resort Biloxi and a resort in Texas).



This new resort really looks like a one-stop shop with something for everyone. It's situated in Kissimmee, Florida, which is a quick 30-minute drive from the greater Orlando area. With vacation cottages, a 184-room hotel and timeshares, this is gearing up to be the ultimate getaway spot covering 300 acres. They are currently accepting bookings so snag yourself a guest cottage so there's plenty of guest rooms to bring all your family and friends.



After check-in, saunter on over to the Sunset Walk which is full of restaurants, boutiques and a Studio Movie Grill. All of this family fun is only a walk or trolley ride away from your hotel or private vacation cottage -- drinks & dining for days to entertain the whole family during your stay (we're assuming fully stocked with Landshark Beer of course).



The beach resort has four restaurants (assuming at least one serves cheeseburgers?), a relaxing spa and a 14-acre water park. The water park will feature nine thrill rides (we're talking water slides here), a wave pool and a river raft ride. Most importantly, there will be adult only areas too so there's a relaxing spot to kick back in your flip-flops by the swimming pool and enjoy a drink.



These Margaritaville resorts really do give guests a taste of the good life inspired by the lifestyle of the singer Jimmy Buffet. Check availability and get all booked up so you can experience a few days in paradise yourself.

This article was originally published in 2018.

