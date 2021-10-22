Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to break out the snow boots and mittens and get ready for some winter activities with the little ones. Be prepared for the next snow day with these snow toys from Amazon, they're perfect for all types of snow play!

Whether you have small kiddos who would love nothing more than building a snowman complete with a carrot nose and top hat, or bigger kids who prefer to build an igloo, these snow toys are great for all sorts of uses. You'll keep them busy all winter long!

Best Snow Toys For Kids

This snow toys kit has everything you could ever want for a fun day in the snow: a snowball maker for creating the perfect snowballs (get ready for an epic snowball fight!), a snow brick maker for making epic snow forts and snow castles, mini molds with a snowman building kit and a small shovel for quick building. These winter toys will keep them busy for hours, plus they can be used to make sand bricks and sandcastles come summertime, too!

These inflatable snow tubes are perfect for zipping down a snowy hill. The heavy-duty construction ensures they'll last for years to come, and even bigger kids and adults can get in on the fun. These saucer sleds are made of thickened military-grade material with a material thickness of 2mm, the extra-thick material makes it highly resistant to friction on the bottom and sides, preventing the inflatable snow tube from bursting on bumpy ground, you could even pull it behind a snowmobile for DIY tubing if you don't have any hills nearby!

Let your little ones' imaginations run wild with this SNO penguin mold art kit. They can create a horde of snow penguins to play with and create all sorts of games. They could even decorate the front porch or backyard with these. A little snow paint would allow them to paint them for extra fun and creativity.

This snow scooter is perfect for any kids who want to try something new and exciting this winter. They can race down the snowy hills on this scooter, which is similar to a snowboard but with easier maneuverability.

Winter wouldn't be complete without a toboggan, there's something quintessential about piling this sled full of people and careening down a snowy slope. This sled is durable enough to handle up to two adults or three kids, it's perfect for the whole family!

