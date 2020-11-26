Burl Ives Taught Us Christmas Song 'Silver and Gold' as a Singing Snowman

Rankin Bass' holiday special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has aired at least once every December since those familiar puppets of Rudolph, Santa, Yukon Cornelius and a singing snowman debuted in 1964.

The snowman master of ceremonies was voiced by Burl Ives, a folk storyteller and winner of one of the earliest country music Grammy awards (Best Country & Western Recording for "Funny Way Of Laughin'," 1962). In one of the special's more memorable moments, Ives' banjo-picking snowman introduces viewers young and old to "Silver and Gold," a gorgeous tune that references the Biblical Three Wise Men.

Johnny Marks, the New York-based songwriter behind some of the most-loved Christmas songs of the past 100 years, penned the Ives classic. Marks also wrote "Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (an important piece of this story and the career of Gene Autry) plus Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Ives standard "A Holly Jolly Christmas," Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" and "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," one of many holiday tunes popularized by Bing Crosby.

Read More: How Singing Cowboy Gene Autry Changed Country Music

"Silver and Gold" became a popular song title in the coming years, with completely different tunes recorded over the years by Dolly Parton, Neil Young, U2 (for the Sun City album of apartheid protest songs) and T-Pain.

Covers of Marks' song are scarce. Country singers avoid it for whatever reason, but there's at least one Southern gospel revision by The Perrys.

"Silver and Gold" Song Lyrics

Silver and gold

Silver and gold

Silver and gold

Ev'ryone wishes

For silver and gold

How do you measure

It's worth?

Just by the pleasure it

Gives here on Earth

Silver and gold

Silver and gold

Mean so much more

When I see

Silver

And gold decorations

On ev'ry Christmas tree

Silver, silver and gold

Silver, silver and gold

Silver and gold

Silver and gold

Silver and gold

Wise men brought gifts

To the manger I'm told

Mary was humble to see

Shepherds and kings

There on bended knees

It's silver and gold

Silver and gold

Feeling the world

With their lives

Silver and gold

How they shimmer

On ev'ry Christmas night

On ev'ry Christmas night