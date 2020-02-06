Stay Overnight in a Majestic Texas Hill Country Castle With 9 of Your Closest Friends

If you're looking for a unique getaway with an old-world atmosphere, look no further than Smythwick Castle & Lodge in Marble Falls, Texas. This historic castle in the picturesque setting of the Texas Hill Country will make you feel like you're living in a fairytale during your serene weekend stay.

Marble Falls is a popular Texas getaway spot outside of Austin in part, due to its local wineries. How amazing would it be to spend a leisurely day wine tasting and come back to unwind in your own country castle for the weekend?

For $525 per night, you can accommodate up to 10 people in the five-bed, 3.5 bath castle. Your rental comes with full access to the property, except for the ballroom, turret office and the pantry. Outside of regular vacation rentals, you can also reserve the castle as an event space for weddings, birthdays, corporate parties and more. Just reach out directly to the listing for pricing.

The property has a romantic ambiance, with a formal grand hall, an elegant fountain in the courtyard, and a hot tub to stargaze late at night.

The master suite has a large stone fireplace and beautiful draperies. It's really is one of the most luxurious bedrooms you've ever seen.

There is a beautiful gazebo with a crystal chandelier. It's a lovely ceremony spot for your romantic wedding day.

More crystal chandeliers fill the living room. Picture windows let you gaze out at the beautiful hill country property.

A long table in the dining room has plenty of room to hold everyone on your girl's weekend when you inevitably come back to the castle to drink more wine after all the wineries.

The unique old-world brick courtyard is filled with twinkle lights overhead. The setting is incredibly picturesque.

Click here to check the Airbnb listing for availability. Just note, there is an additional fee if you only want to stay there for one night.