All Aboard Suites is the coziest weekend getaway spot right in the heart of San Antonio. This Airbnb rental is not only affordable, but it's located inside of an actual railroad boxcar. It's fully furnished and refurbished to the point where you can't even tell that the room you're staying in used to be part of a train.

Suitable for up to 4 guests, this two-bedroom, one-bath property has everything you need, including one queen bed and one full bed. There's even an air mattress in case you need to squeeze in a fifth guest.

The boxcar was able to fit in a full bathtub and shower in the bathroom, which includes shampoo and a hairdryer, just like a fancy hotel room. A small dining area consists of a table and chairs for two, but you're also walking distance from restaurants, a coffee shop, a juice bar and a bakery in case you want to grab a bite outside of the house. You also get free wifi, cable and a coffee maker as well as air conditioning.

A beautiful boxcar that is located in the quiet neighborhood of Olmos Park is the perfect way to unwind, even for just one night. You will be a mere 10-minute drive away from the San Antonio Airport and the San Antonio Riverwalk, so it's a great location for out of towners who want to see the Alamo. The Quarry Market and Pearl Brewery area are also nearby, which are equally popular destinations for visitors.

What are you waiting for? Check out All Aboard Suites on their Airbnb listing and plan your next weekend trip. For only $79 per night, it's worth it to treat yourself and have some fun down in San Antonio.

