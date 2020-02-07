Giant Tulip Farm Set to Open Near San Antonio This Spring

There's nothing better in Texas springtime than going to a beautiful tulip field and bringing home freshly picked flowers. While we love the Texas bluebonnets, there's just something about these flowers from the Netherlands. You'll also get some incredible photos in their colorful fields. Mark your calendars, because a giant Texas tulip field is coming to San Antonio in early April 2020.

The U-Pick tulip field has decided to open a second tulip farm next year. They already have the popular field by Dallas in Pilot Point so this second location is exciting news indeed for those living in the Texas Hill Country.

Entrance fees will start at $5 per person with an additional $2.50 fee for each tulip bulb. There will also be discounts for seniors, students, and veterans.

The new "San Antonio, TX Tulip Field" will be located at 15122 FM 775 in La Vernia. Hooray for skipping the long drive to DFW!

Decades ago in Holland, Piet & Afra Koeman first started a horticultural farm that expanded to flowers including tulips. Their tulip business boomed and they expanded to multiple greenhouses and 80 acres. After Piet's passing the family decided to relocate to the United States and settled on a large patch of land to spread the love of tulips each spring. This was the first tulip field in the state of Texas.

Now maintained by Pieter and Petra Koeman, Piet's son, the Koeman family is really giving bluebonnets a run for their money every spring. If you aren't interested in the u-pick aspect of the field, you can also order tulip bulbs to plant at home. They really have thought of everything!

To stay up to date on the openings of both locations next year, check out their website: texas-tulips.com.

This article was originally published in August of 2019.

