The Texas Hill Country is a stunning place for a vacation or weekend getaway. There are multiple sparkling lakes to enjoy as well as countless outdoor adventures including quality hiking, rock climbing, water sports, and even championship golf courses.

These seven resorts are some of the best in this lush area of Texas, perfect for Texans and visitors looking for a relaxing place for a getaway.

1. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

This stunning rustic resort just 23 miles outside of Austin is the perfect romantic getaway. It offers eight different dining options including a fine dining steakhouse in addition to an old-fashioned general store. You can pick from multiple outdoor activities including kayaking or rock climbing and can even relax with a Colorado River Rock Massage at Spa Django.

2. Lakeway Resort and Spa

Located alongside the stunning Lake Travis, this hill country resort has three swimming pools including a swim-up bar. Hit up the full-service marina right after check-in to experience water activities on the lake for some family fun or unwind in the full-service spa.

3. Horseshoe Bay Resort

Located on Lake LBJ, this stunning Texas Hill Country Resort has been offering a world-class experience to its guests for over 40 years. With an easy commute from San Antonio or Austin, TX this resort has plenty to offer. They have multiple golf courses to choose from as well as impressive tennis courts. They even have a romantic sunset cruise over the lake where you can take in the sunset over the rolling hills of the hill country.

4. Lake Austin Spa Resort

Voted by Conde Nast Traveler as the number one resort in Texas and the Midwest, this resort truly is a must-visit. The lakefront resort situated on 19 private acres is full of activities including paddleboarding on the lake, cooking classes, and hiking. Delicious meals are served each day with ingredients from their organic garden onsite.

5. Skyhouse Guadalupe in New Braunfels

This five-bedroom, 3.5 bath house is technically an Airbnb but gives you a resort-like experience. Located in New Braunfels, just north of San Antonio, you have plenty of activities to choose from if you aren't relaxing on that incredible deck. Go listen to live music at Gruene Hall or hit up Schlitterbahn Water Park for some family fun (they have a quality lazy river).

6. The Cottage in Fredericksburg

Another fun Airbnb option, this quaint little cottage from 1933 is perfect for a getaway focused on wine tasting. The house features a private hot tub and fire pit which is the perfect way to unwind after spending the day exploring all of the local wineries offered by Fredericksburg. There's even a cozy double-sided red brick fireplace inside so you can fall asleep to the crackling sounds of the fire.

7. Miraval Austin

This brand new resort in Austin offers luxurious accommodations and wellness center activities. Go horseback riding, visit the Cypress Farm beekeepers for a honey tasting, or unwind with a yoga or pilates class. They even have a challenging outdoor ropes course for those looking for a bit more adventure during their stay.

Now Watch: The 15 Best Burger Spots in Texas