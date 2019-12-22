The small town of Round Top, Texas, needs to be at the top of your Texas travel list, especially if you love antiques and home decor. Less than two hours outside of both Austin and Houston, Round Top is the home of the famous Round Top Antiques Fair in the Big Red Barn. Additional activities include Junk Gypsy, Marburger Farm Antique Show, Prost Wine Bar, and live music at The Stone Cellar & Round Top Dance Hall.

At Rancho Pillow, you'll find an artistic retreat with brightly colored paint adorning rustic decor, creating a one-of-a-kind environment where you can relax and be inspired. Wade through a heated, salt-water pool surrounded by gorgeous Texas wildflowers and enjoy yourself in a secluded but open-air bath amidst the beauty of Central Texas. Just make sure to plan if you want to visit Round Top during Antiques Week.

The property is composed of several buildings that make up a truly unique hotel. You can rent rooms just for your family, or you can rent out the property for an event. The decor is eclectic and hip as well as aesthetically pleasing. It's an ideal place to stay, especially if you're planning to visit the Round Top Antiques Show or are planning on hitting downtown Round Top.

Here are a few of the accommodations and amenities:

The Barn

The main gathering area of Rancho Pillow is called "The Barn" for a good reason. It was initially a Dutch barn built in upstate New York in the 18th century. It was disassembled and moved to Round Top to create the combination mess hall and rooming house. There is a fully functional kitchen on the first floor, as well as three rooms with queen beds upstairs.

The Tower House

The Tower House was built out of reclaimed materials, giving guests a genuinely unique experience. It's located nearby the saltwater wading pool and offers two queen beds, one bathroom, and a kitchenette.

The Tipi and Camp Moonlight

Camp Moonlight is a collection of safari-style tents that are available for the more adventurous guests. You can leave your bedroll at home because each tent has a bed as well as a table and chairs. For those who are more into "glamping," there's the air-conditioned tipi, featuring a king-sized bed. The tents are very close to the communal bathhouse.

The Bathhouse

The bathhouse has outdoor showers with some Texan flair. The tall wooden fencing guarantees your privacy, but the showers are open to the big Texas sky and surrounded by gorgeous live oaks.

The Tree House

The Tree House is a beautiful playground. Among the artfully painted climbing structure, there are swings, a playhouse, and a picnic table. Kids can run and play while parents can sit under the gorgeous trees.

Now Watch: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Alan Jackson