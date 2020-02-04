ShangriLlama: The Texas Castle That Lets You Hang Out With Royal Llamas

Did you know that Royse City, Texas is home to the Shangrillama Castle? This replica of an Irish castle is only 40 minutes outside of Dallas north of Plano, and its grounds are full of llamas. That's right, llamas. It's the bucket list trip you didn't know you needed to take.

A "royal" pack of llamas lives on the property and have brought thousands of animal lovers out to visit. Featuring llamas with names like Prince Barack O'Llama, King Dalai Llama, Duke Como T. Llama, Viscount Pajama Llama, Earl Bahama Llama, Baron Drama Llama and Sir Lance-O-Llama, you don't want to miss out.

You can go on "Llama Walks" through the Enchanted Forest Trail with the resident llamas. The walk itself is 2.5 hours in length and costs $50 per person. Only available November through May, make sure to wear comfortable shoes. The royal llamas will escort you on your trip and will educate you on fun llamas facts along the way. Make sure to bring a camera so you can take as many selfies and photographs of the beautiful grounds as you want.

"Llama Llessons" will let guests learn everything there is to know about llamas. For $20 per session, you can partake in the educational one-hour experience that teaches you 150 facts about llamas. If it's a special occasion, like a birthday party, you can even book your own private lesson for up to 50 people.

If you're a huge llama lover, you can even host your wedding onsite. The beautiful castle on the grounds will make for photos straight out of a fairytale. And the fact that you can have some of the llamas in your photos? Well, let's just say you'll have a wedding that is completely different from any of your friends.