With Valentine's Day approaching, now is the perfect time to start planning a romantic getaway with your significant other. The South is full of charming locations that will make the perfect weekend trip.

Here are our favorite Southern romantic getaways to consider this year.

1. Charleston, South Carolina

Spend your weekend biking through this colorful town full of the most stunning historic homes. Unwind with some delicious seafood, and explore the Battery district overlooking the incredible harbor. Consistently voted one of America's top small towns, Charleston is full of history. Dating back to 1670, it was a prominent port city during the Civil War due to Fort Sumter.

2. Savannah, Georgia

Enjoy a romantic weekend getaway in the dreamy southern city of Savannah. Its historic district is full of cobblestone streets, and its parks filled with massive moss-covered oak trees. Take a trolley tour, enjoy some delicious southern cooking at local restaurants, and even schedule a beach visit if the weather permits.

3. Asheville, North Carolina

Located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is full of southern charm. Visit the historic Biltmore Mansion and explore the many breweries and or take a distillery tour. The town is also said to be haunted, so make sure to schedule a ghost tour.

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is one of the most popular couples getaway spots for a reason. With a European vibe, the historic district of the French Quarter makes you feel like you've stepped back in time. You'll eat some of the best Cajun food you could dream of. Before you leave, make sure to explore the many local art galleries.

5. Charlottesville, Virginia

Located in the wine country town of Virginia, Charlottesville can't be missed. For the outdoor types, you can go kayaking or canoeing, and visit the nearby Shenandoah National Park. Stay at one of the charming bed and breakfasts and finish your days visit the various local wineries.

6. Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is a cheaper alternative to visiting the popular Nashville. Go rock climbing at Big South Fork, explore the delicious restaurants and unique bars downtown. This is a particularly great option for those interested in outdoor activities. There's moonlight paddling on the river, disc golf courses, Blue Ridge State Park and more.

7. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Located on Alabama's Gulf Coast, Gulf Shores is the perfect affordable beach getaway. There are 15 golf courses, relaxing day spas where you can book a couple's massage, and unique activities like hot air balloon rides.

8. Natchez, Mississippi

The birthplace of the Mississippi was originally inhabited by the Natchez Native Americans. It's now home to various historic buildings, full of antebellum architecture. Explore the Gold Record Road and visit one of the charming taverns for a nightcap.

9. Key West, Florida Keys

If you're looking for a more remote getaway, look no further than the Florida Keys. The beaches are stunning and Key West is home to the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum. Outside of the many water activities like snorkeling and scuba diving, Key West is known for Duval Street's bars, as well as the Sunset Celebration each night in Mallory Square.