For fans of "Fire Country," a thrilling drama about redemption and bravery in the face of blazing wildfires, there's a whole world of similarly gripping television shows waiting to be discovered. "Fire Country" — which debuted in October 2022 on CBS and quickly secured a second season — stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a convict seeking redemption through the California Conservation Camp Program. As Bode works alongside former friends, other inmates and elite firefighters, the series delves into themes of personal growth, complex relationships and high-stakes action against the backdrop of Northern California's wildfire crises.
This compelling premise taps into a rich vein of firefighter dramas, each offering its unique take on the lives of those who walk through fire — literally and metaphorically. Shows such as "Chicago Fire," "9-1-1" and its spinoff, "9-1-1: Lone Star," provide viewers with a mix of intense action, complex character dynamics and the raw emotion that comes with life-and-death decisions. These series not only explore the heroics of firefighting but also delve into the personal struggles and triumphs of those who wear the uniform.
Whether it's the bustling streets of Chicago, the high-stakes environment of Los Angeles or the challenges of firefighting in Texas, these shows — like "Fire Country" — blend gripping drama with heartfelt storytelling. They promise to keep fans of firefighter dramas on the edge of their seats, offering a window into the courageous and often-tumultuous world of first responders.
'Rescue Me' (2004-2011)
Stars: Denis Leary, Diane Farr, James McCaffrey
"Rescue Me" is an FX dramedy starring Denis Leary as Tommy Gavin, a firefighter haunted by visions of his cousin who died in the 9/11 attacks. The show blended themes of grief, survivor's guilt and alcoholism with dark humor and dramatic plot twists. It offers a humorous-yet-profound look into the lives of firefighters and their personal challenges, making it a must-watch for those interested in the complexities of such a demanding profession.
Watch it on: Hulu
'Cal Fire' (2021)
Stars: Real firefighters of Cal Fire
"Cal Fire" is an intense Discovery documentary series that profiles the real firefighters of Cal Fire. It follows them as they confronted the challenges of battling wildfires in Northern and Southern California during the tumultuous 2020 fire season. The series honors the bravery of the firefighters and their families, showcasing their personal stories and those of the people they've lost. The documentary captures the dangers of their fire calls with cinematic intensity, similar to "Fire Country." It's interesting to note that "Fire Country" was initially titled "Cal Fire," but the name was changed, possibly due to the real Cal Fire organization's disapproval of its portrayal.
Watch it on: Discovery+
'Tacoma FD' (2019-Present)
Stars: Marcus Henderson, Steve Lemme, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison
"Tacoma FD" is a lighthearted TruTV sitcom about firefighters in America's rainiest city. With little actual firefighting work, the crew engages in pranks and humorous escapades. Created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, it's a great choice for viewers who enjoy the camaraderie aspect of firefighter shows but are looking for a comedic twist.
Watch it on: TruTV, Max
'Fire Chasers' (2017)
Stars: Real firefighters and convicts
"Fire Chasers" is a Netflix documentary series focusing on Cal Fire. Unlike similar shows, it examines the broader context of California's wildfires, including climate change's impact. A notable aspect for "Fire Country" fans is its focus on the Cal Fire prison-release firefighters, particularly female convicts who view the program as a life-changing opportunity. This docuseries offers a deeper and more informative look at the firefighting world, making it a compelling watch.
Watch it on: Netflix
'SEAL Team' (2017-Present)
Stars: Max Thieriot, David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr.
"SEAL Team," a military drama, stars Max Thieriot as Navy SEAL Clay Spenser. The show, which Thieriot left to focus on "Fire Country," parallels the action-packed and character-driven narratives of both series. It's an excellent choice for those interested in seeing Thieriot in a different but similarly intense role.
Watch it on: Paramount+
'Black Bird' (2022)
Stars: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Ray Liotta
"Black Bird," an Apple TV+ limited series, shares thematic similarities with "Fire Country." It stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a convict who undertakes a risky FBI mission for a chance at redemption. The series delves into dark themes and exceptional performances, appealing to those who enjoy intense, character-driven narratives.
Watch it on: Apple TV+
'Virgin River' (2019-Present)
Stars: Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson
"Virgin River," set in rural Northern California, mirrors "Fire Country" in its setting and tone. The Netflix drama centers on nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who seeks a fresh start in a remote town. It's perfect for viewers who enjoy small-town dramas with compelling character development and picturesque settings.
Watch it on: Netflix
'Third Watch' (1999-2005)
Stars: Molly Price, Anthony Ruivivar, Michael Beach
"Third Watch" follows the lives of New York City cops, firefighters and paramedics. It's known for its fast pace and authentic representation of first responder work, infused with a distinct New York attitude. The show, created by John Wells of "ER," featured a stellar cast and notably incorporated the 9/11 events, making it a poignant and relevant watch for fans of intense first responder action and drama.
Watch it on: Tubi, The Roku Channel
'Chicago Fire' (2012-Present)
Stars: Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker
"Chicago Fire" follows the lives of firefighters and paramedics at Firehouse 51, delving into both their professional and personal challenges. By relying on each other through tense life-and-death scenarios day in and day out, the characters have an unbreakable bond forged in fire.
Watch it on: NBC, Peacock
'9-1-1' (2018-Present)
Stars: Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds
"9-1-1" explores the personal and professional lives of Los Angeles first responders, including firefighters, police officers and 911 dispatchers. The gripping series is directly inspired by real-life situations and rescues undertaken by the brave men and women who comprise America's first responders.
Watch it on: Fox
'9-1-1: Lone Star' (2020-Present)
Stars: Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack
"9-1-1: Lone Star" follows Capt. Owen Strand, whose firehouse was decimated on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Years later, he moves from New York City to Austin to help Firehouse 126, which — much like him on 9/11 — has recently experienced a tragedy that cost so many of its first responders.
Watch it on: Fox
'Station 19' (2018 -Present)
Stars: Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss
"Station 19," set in Seattle, centers on the firefighters at Station 19. The series stars fire crew members as they navigate the complexities of their lives and jobs. Sparks fly as two formidable firehouse leaders with very different leadership philosophies butt heads.
Watch it on: ABC
'Emergency!' (1972-1979)
Stars: Randolph Mantooth, Kevin Tighe, Julie London
"Emergency!" focuses on John Gage and Roy DeSoto, a firefighter and paramedic, respectively, within the LA County Fire Department. The action-adventure medical drama series portrays various real-life-inspired incidents and the challenges faced by Los Angeles first responders.
Watch it on: Philo
'Code Red' (1981-1982)
Stars: Lorne Greene, Andrew Stevens, Martina Deignan
"Code Red" offers a glimpse into the lives of Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Rorcheck and his family, alongside the personal and professional experiences of his crew. There's a mystery-solving element, such as the crew's hunt for an arsonist, as well as the thrilling rescue sequences.
Watch it on: Fubo TV
'Nightwatch' (2015-2022)
Stars: Real-life first responders in New Orleans
"Nightwatch" is a reality TV show offering a behind-the-scenes look at the men and women working in New Orleans to keep the city safe during the night, featuring footage from real cases.
Watch it on: A&E
'The Smoke' (2014)
Stars: Jamie Bamber, Jodie Whittaker, Taron Egerton
"The Smoke" revolves around the White Watch crew in a London fire station. Firefighter Kev Allison struggles with the decision to return to work after being injured on the job, grappling with both emotional and physical readiness. The UK miniseries is sure to win over fans of firefighter dramas.
Watch it on: Tubi, The Roku Channel
'Live Rescue' (2019-2021)
Stars: Garon Mosby, Dan Flynn
"Live Rescue" is a docuseries that provides an up-close look at the daily challenges faced by paramedics, firefighters and first responders. The series features ride-alongs and real cases, with insights from professionals like Capt. Garon Mosby and paramedic Dan Flynn.
Watch it on: A&E
