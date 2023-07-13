'Today' Anchor Hoda Kotb Joins Shania Twain Onstage for 'You're Still the One'

Shania Twain needed a famous friend as a collaborator for her Tuesday night (July 11) Queen of Me tour stop at one of the world's most famous arenas: New York City's Madison Square Garden. So, she called on longtime pal and Today anchor Hoda Kotb.

Kotb first appeared to present Twain with a double diamond record for 1997's Come On Over, which is by far the best-selling country album by a woman artist. Better yet, Kotb stuck around to sing "You're Still the One" with Twain.

Like her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, Kotb is quite the gifted vocalist, as shown in footage of the unlikely duet. She needed to be, as Twain didn't hold back on what's both a ballad and a belter.

Kotb captioned footage of the moment on Instagram as if she's still stunned by the moment: "OK— this happened."

Afterwards, Twain broke news about Come On Over getting an extended reissue on Aug. 25.

"You guys are the first to know," Twain told the crowd, as reported by People. "I'm very excited about it. It's really amazing how music can go this full cycle and live through generations."

The triple LP or CD edition combines the US and international versions of the album with live duets with Chris Martin, Elton John, Alison Krauss and the Backstreet Boys, plus other live tracks and remixes.

"My audience was broader than the average country genre audience— they were coming from all over the world," Twain shared in a press release. "We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I'm so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue. This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist. This album is me trying to deliver that and bring as many different people together as possible— so imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I'm at a great place in my life."