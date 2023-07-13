FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Shania Twain performs onstage during day two of Tortuga Music Festival on April 15, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and screengrab from Hoda Kotb's Instagram
Jason Koerner/Getty Images/ Instagram/ Hoda Kotb
Artists

'Today' Anchor Hoda Kotb Joins Shania Twain Onstage for 'You're Still the One'

Hoda Kotb held her own as Shania Twain's duet partner.

By |

Shania Twain needed a famous friend as a collaborator for her Tuesday night (July 11) Queen of Me tour stop at one of the world's most famous arenas: New York City's Madison Square Garden. So, she called on longtime pal and Today anchor Hoda Kotb.

Kotb first appeared to present Twain with a double diamond record for 1997's Come On Over, which is by far the best-selling country album by a woman artist. Better yet, Kotb stuck around to sing "You're Still the One" with Twain.

Like her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, Kotb is quite the gifted vocalist, as shown in footage of the unlikely duet. She needed to be, as Twain didn't hold back on what's both a ballad and a belter.

Kotb captioned footage of the moment on Instagram as if she's still stunned by the moment: "OK— this happened."

Afterwards, Twain broke news about Come On Over getting an extended reissue on Aug. 25.

"You guys are the first to know," Twain told the crowd, as reported by People. "I'm very excited about it. It's really amazing how music can go this full cycle and live through generations."

The triple LP or CD edition combines the US and international versions of the album with live duets with Chris Martin, Elton John, Alison Krauss and the Backstreet Boys, plus other live tracks and remixes.

"My audience was broader than the average country genre audience— they were coming from all over the world," Twain shared in a press release. "We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I'm so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue. This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist. This album is me trying to deliver that and bring as many different people together as possible— so imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I'm at a great place in my life."

READ MORE: 10 Artists on Taylor Swift's Impact: 'The Reason I Ever Picked Up a Guitar'

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Shania Twain performs onstage during day two of Tortuga Music Festival on April 15, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Music

Shania Twain Needed a 'Sexy Man With a Southern Accent' For a Song and Knew Just Who to Call

Music

Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards

Entertainment

Shania Twain's Son Eja Lange is Following in Her Musical Footsteps

Shania Twain arrives for the Award Night Ceremony of the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Zurich Opera House on October 01, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland./ Musician Sir Elton John performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Music

Shania Twain's New Version of 'Come on Over' Album Features Duets With Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas

 