Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is A Hallmark Actress

It's almost crazy to think about how long we've been watching TV host Kathie Lee Gifford. From her long run on her talk show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee with co-host Regis Philbin to her decade long time spent hosting NBC's Today show, Gifford has been one of the most beloved talk show hosts since the 80s.

Did you know that Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy has also made her way in front of the camera? But instead of following in her mother's footsteps, she's pursued an acting career in Hollywood. Cassidy is Gifford's daughter with her late husband Frank Gifford, a former professional football player. She first got her start with appearances in That's So Raven, The Suite Life on Deck, and Blue Bloods. She's appeared in a few films over the years including The Gallows, Caged No More, and Time Trap, but we're partial to her Hallmark Channel debut in Like Cats and Dogs.

In the 2017 film, Cassidy Gifford stars opposite Wyatt Nash in a love story about two people trying to rebuild their lives in a relaxing beach town. Though he might like cats and she might like dogs, they'll ultimately find a middle ground and come together. It's a classic and cute Hallmark film that doesn't disappoint, we just need to get more Cassidy on the feel-good channel!

Last year, Cassidy married Ben Wierda in a private ceremony according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan," a rep for Cassidy tells ET, noting that it was a small ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. "They're planning on having a big celebration when it's safe to do so in the future."

Kathie Lee also posted the good news about her daughter's nuptials on Instagram with a pic of herself on a tractor. "When the mother of the bride can't contain her joy!!!"

How cute are the newlyweds in this photo Cassidy shared on social media?!

Like her daughter, Kathie Lee first got her start in the industry as an actress and has appeared in multiple Hallmark films herself. Maybe one of these days we can get both Gifford ladies in the same film?