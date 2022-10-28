Shania Twain Announces New Album 'Queen of Me,' Shares New Song 'Last Day of Summer'

Friday morning's (Oct. 28) news about country superstar Shania Twain's 2023 Queen of Me Tour was accompanied with the announcement of a new album of the same title and the unveiling of a fresh single, "Last Day of Summer."

Twain's latest song reflects on the end of a romantic season through lyrics that ask: "Did you get married?/Or did you wait?/Did you finally build that house down by the lake?"

Details are scarce about the five-time Grammy award-winner's Queen of Me album, except that it'll arrive on Feb. 3.

The full 12-song tracklist hasn't been unveiled yet. It'll feature three already-available songs: "Last Day of Summer," '90s country throwback "Not Just a Girl" and modern pop selection "Waking Up Dreaming," a co-write with BTS collaborator David Stewart.

"Right now, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin-- and this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered," Twain shared on Twitter. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

It'll be Twain's sixth studio album overall and her first for Republic Nashville. Prior albums Shania Twain (1993), The Woman in Me (1995), Come on Over (1997), Up! (2002) and Now (2017) were released by Mercury Nashville. All but Twain's self-titled major label debut reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. In total, Twain is the top-selling woman artist in country music history.

The Queen of Me Tour begins in April in the Pacific Northwest and ends in the UK in late September. On June 7, Twain, Breland and Kelsea Ballerini will play the first-ever concert at Nashville's soccer stadium, Geodis Park. Twain and Live Nation announced that $1 from each ticket sold will benefit her SKC (Shania Kids Can) charity.

Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton will appear at select dates.

