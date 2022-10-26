Shania Twain Announces Inaugural Show at Nashville's Geodis Park

Shania Twain is heading back to the stage for a historic show in Nashville, Tennessee. Twain will become the first artist to perform at Nashville's GEODIS Park, the home of Music City's Major League Soccer club, Nashville SC. She is set for a star-studded show there on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Twain announced the concert on social media on Monday, Oct. 24, saying that the news is an answer to "rumors in the press" about her next move. She is bringing along Kelsea Ballerini and Breland as openers.

"There's been a few rumours in the press about what's coming next from me - It's been fun to watch," she writes. "Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours... NASHVILLE, won't you wake up dreaming with me, @kelseaballerini and @breland at @geodispark on June 7th 2023??"

Breland reacted to the news on social media, sharing his excitement to be opening for a legend such as Twain.

"I'm opening for Shania Twain," he wrote in all caps with "mind blown" emojis. "June 7th will be a dream come true at @geodispark with @shaniatwain and @kelseaballerini."

The concert marks Twain's first show in Nashville in five years, and it follows the news of her new single, "Waking Up Dreaming," which was released on September 23.

"We are truly excited to bring our first concert to GEODIS Park," said Nashville SC's Ian Ayre. "Hosting top artists for concerts was one of the key focuses for our stadium design and it is fantastic to see this come to fruition. So many people have worked so hard to get to this point for soccer and for music and we could not be happier than to have Shania Twain be our first announced artist to perform at GEODIS Park."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28th at 10am local time here. Citi cardmembers can get in on the presale, running Tuesday (Oct. 25) through Thursday (Oct. 27).

Twain has been busy this year with her latest Las Vegas residency Let's Go!, which wrapped up in August. The singer also released a new documentary, Not Just A Girl, detailing her rise to country and pop fame, in July. Also, earlier this month it was revealed that Twain will play the role of Mrs. Potts in ABC's upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration anniversary special.