Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Two Iconic Shania Twain Looks at 2022 ACM Honors

Shania Twain's sustained influence on artists across genres and generations extends beyond massive hits to some of the most iconic outfits from music videos and award show red carpets.

For examples of the latter, consider Kelsea Ballerini's big night out on Wednesday (Aug. 24) for the annual ACM Honors. Ballerini not only got to perform a Twain classic: she wore two different outfits instantly recognizable to her musical forerunner's fans.

On the red carpet at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Ballerini rocked the exact same white Marc Bouwer dress immortalized by Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards. The borrowed gown has been on display at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles as part of its Power of Women in Country exhibit. It set up photo ops with Twain, who was on hand to receive the ACM's Poet's Award (alongside fellow songwriting legend Sonny Throckmorton).

During an onstage performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," Ballerini paid homage to Twain's Robert Palmer homage by recreating one of the most memorable country music videos from the '90s: all the way down to the supporting cast (portrayed by dancers from Twain's Los Angeles residency). Ballerini's look for this segment of the show borrows heavily from one of several outfits worn in the video by Twain.

Ballerini wasn't alone in celebrating Twain's style in more ways than one. Avril Lavigne performed her fellow Canadian's "That Don't Impress Me Much" during the show, which was filmed for a Tues., Sept. 13 airing on Fox. Like Halsey before her, Lavigne revamped Twain's leopard-printed, hooded outfit from the song's music video to suit her own punk-inspired style.

Lavigne's connection to Twain goes back to the '90s, when the former won a radio station contest at age 14 that landed her the opportunity to open for one of the biggest superstars at the time in any genre.

"I got to sing onstage with her at this sold-out arena in Ottawa, in Canada," Lavigne told Alternative Press in March 2022. "She gave me an opportunity to get up onstage as a young kid, and that definitely helped me in my career. And she's someone I've stayed in touch with. I did an interview with her the other day. She's so epic -- like her songwriting, writing from a woman's perspective about things we go through. Those two were quite inspiring throughout my life and had a real impact."

