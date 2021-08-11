Any fan of country music knows that the genre is not only full of legendary names and voices but also stories of how people made it to the top and how those beloved iconic songs were created. Grammy-winning country trio Midland's podcast Set It Straight: Myths and Legends will be exploring some of these tall tales of country music history, starting with Garth Brooks in the first episode.

Set it Straight with Midland

According to a press release for the upcoming podcast, which premieres on Amazon Music on Aug. 25, Brooks will "unpack what really happened at the 1996 Fan Fair during his marathon meet-and-greet" where, as the story goes, he signed autographs for 23 straight hours. Future guests will include Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd, Jake Brennan and more. All of these Nashville legends will set the record straight on some of the most interesting stories from their incredible careers.

"Set It Straight: Myths and Legends is a chance for us to dive into the fascinating folklore and fables in and around country music and gives us an excuse to hang and informally chat with some of our biggest musical and artistic heroes," Midland lead vocalist Mark Wystrach explained in a press release.

Midland bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy (who completes the trio with guitarist Jess Carson) added, "This is a real-life country Cinderella story: Martina McBride went from selling merch for Garth Brooks to opening for Garth Brooks seemingly overnight. Is it true? We had to talk to the legend herself to find out."

Midland first launched Set it Straight in 2019 on Spotify. The first season featured stories on Gram Parsons, Tanya Tucker, "Friends in Low Places" songwriter Earl Bud Lee and Dwight Yoakam, who discussed Buck Owens and "Streets of Bakersfield."

We can't wait to see what other legendary stories Midland chooses to explore on their country music podcast. Set It Straight: Myths and Legends will be releasing weekly episodes following their Aug. 25 premiere. Listen to the trailer here.

