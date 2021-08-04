Tanya Tucker's Hip Surgery Recovery Impacts Four August Concerts

Tanya Tucker was admitted to a hospital on July 14 for emergency surgery on a fractured hip, forcing the cancellation of her remaining live dates in July. Four dates in August have since been impacted, in line with doctor's orders.

"I'm just overwhelmed by all the flowers, love and support since I had hip surgery," Tucker wrote on social media. "The doctors want me to rest a few more weeks before we get back on the road. I want you to know every day I feel stronger, better and ready to kick some ass, we'll see y'all real soon, I promise!"

Two shows were cancelled (Aug. 7 at the Hinterland Music Festival in St. Charles, Iowa and Aug. 14 at the Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn.) , with two others rescheduled (an Aug. 11 appearance at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Mich. will now take place on Nov. 4, while an Aug. 13 date at Hart Theatre at The Egg in Albany NY will now take place on Nov. 7).

Tucker's long itinerary of concerts beyond this month includes festival dates at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion (Sept. 10) at the birthplace of country music, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. and Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1) in the heart of Texas.

Tucker won the first two Grammy awards of her storied career in 2020: Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now" and Best Country Album for While I'm Livin'.

In a July 15 Facebook post, Tucker added that she'll be "at home healing for a few weeks" but "can't wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can."

Tucker's 2022 plans include an appearance at Brandi Carlile's 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend event in Mexico as well as Stagecoach 2022.

