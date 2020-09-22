Reba McEntire's Podcast Features Dolly Parton + Other Celebrity Guests

Spotify's new podcast Living & Learning with Reba McEntire reunites the Country Music Hall of Fame member with co-host Melissa Peterman, a fellow cast member from the sitcom Reba.

Two episodes of the 12-part first season debuted on Monday (Sept. 21). Episode one covers the topic of friendship and features actor Leslie Jordan and country star Lauren Alaina. For episode two, McEntire and Peterman discuss "Forging Your Path" with the superstar of superstars, Dolly Parton.

"We are all longtime fans of Reba's extraordinary music, her career and her razor sharp insights, and are certain that fans will absolutely love hearing a strong female icon like Reba share her advice and personal thoughts on all!," says Brittany Schaffer, head of artist and label marketing for Spotify Nashville.

In an interview with People, McEntire listed off several different topics covered this season, including "dating at an older age, cancel culture, spirituality topics and how to deal with rejection."

McEntire explained her co-host dynamic with Peterman to People.

"I'm a better listener, and when [the guests] get to talking, I keep listening," she says. "Melissa hops in and asks another question to keep it rolling, so I think we make a good team."

In case you haven't heard it yet, two stars of Reba plus Parton equals the laughs you'd expect.

"She's so witty," McEntire told People about Parton. "She came up with some of the best one-liners. She said, 'A loose tongue can lead to broken teeth,' and 'Never ignore your roots -- your home or your hair.' And Melissa gave her this big introduction, and Dolly said, 'I'm not all that. I'm not even all there.' Who comes up with this clever stuff?"

Other guests of the Oklahoma-born music legend and her podcast co-star include Jane Fonda, Untamed author Glennon Doyle, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.

The podcast debuts while "Be a Light," a song teaming McEntire with fellow country artists Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban, remains on the Billboard Country Airplay chart's Top 15. McEntire's also grabbed headlines for the 30th anniversary reissue of her 1990 album Rumor Has It, which features a new remix of "Fancy."

