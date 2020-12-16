'Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy': Buck Owens' Classic Tale of Childhood Innocence

Buck Owens and the Buckaroos' "Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy" belongs on the same playlists as Gene Autry's "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and other Christmas songs by country music legends.

Owens and longtime bandmate Don Rich wrote the Bakersfield-flavored tale of a kid's Christmas Eve confusion. Thematically, it's the country Christmas equivalent of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" (though that one's as country as they come when it's sung by Dolly Parton).

It debuted on the 1965 album Christmas With Buck Owens and His Buckaroos and remained in Owens' repertoire for years to come, as established by the above performance with Dwight Yoakam.

The leader of the Buckaroos' musical offspring have covered it over the years, with notable versions appearing on the holiday albums of Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley.

Owens' first holiday album also introduced fans to "Christmas Time's a' Comin'," a Red Simpson co-write that's different from the bluegrass standard of the same title. A second holiday collection, Christmas Shopping, arrived in 1968 and was highlighted by Owens and Jimmy Snyder co-write "All I Want For Christmas is My Daddy," which is every bit the gut-punch as its title implies.

Omnivore Recordings' recent CD reissue of A Merry Hee Haw Christmas compiles both of Owens' Christmas albums from the '60s with a pair of Toys for Tots jingles.

"Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy" Lyrics (published by Sony/ATV Music)

Well, Santa looked a lot like daddy

Or daddy looked a lot like him

It's not the way I had him pictured

Santa was much too thin

He didn't come down the chimney

So mama must have let him in

Santa looked a lot like daddy

Or daddy looked a lot like him

Well, they thought I was fast a sleepin'

They thought that I was tucked in bed

They never thought I'd come a peepin'

Or that I'd hear what was said

Santa put his arm around mama

And mama put her arm around him

So if Santa Claus ain't daddy

Then I'm a gonna tell on them

I never saw Dancer or Prancer

I never heard the sleigh bells ring

I never saw the red nosed reindeer

Like they show on the TV screen

But he sure brought a lot of presents

So Santa Claus he must have been

And he sure looked a lot like daddy

Or daddy looked a lot like him, well

