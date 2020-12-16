Alan Jackson's 1993 Christmas album Honky Tonk Christmas was so popular that two of the tracks charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. One was a recording of the Burl Ives classic "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and the other was the ridiculously fun holiday romp "I Only Want You For Christmas."

"I Only Want You For Christmas" was written by Tim Nichols and Zack Turner of the early '90s country duo Turner Nichols and it's a delight from start to finish. Who wouldn't love a country Christmas song that invites someone to "tie a ribbon around yourself"?

The song's video is '90s country at its finest and features Jackson receiving a variety of presents, including flannel pajamas, a polka dot tie, socks and a copy of Yo! MTV Raps.

Revisit this classic country Christmas shuffle. It's the perfect tune for two-stepping around the Christmas tree with your sweetie.

Read More: 15 Rare Gems from Alan Jackson

Jackson's Honky Tonk Christmas also features Christmas classics "There's a New Kid in Town," originally recorded by Keith Whitley, and "The Angels Cried," a duet with Alison Krauss.

For more country Christmas classics read our list of the 10 essential country Christmas albums and the best country Christmas songs recorded before 1985.

'I Only Want You For Christmas' Lyrics

The snow is falling

It's Christmas Eve

Presents are wrapped under the tree

Is there one for me?

I only want you for Christmas, baby

I don't need nothing else

I only want you for Christmas, baby

Tie a ribbon 'round yourself

Oh, tie a ribbon 'round yourself



Cause what I'm wanting this year Saint Nick don't need to knowI only want you for Christmas, baby

I don't need nothing else

I only want you for Christmas, baby

Tie a ribbon 'round yourself

Oh, tie a ribbon 'round yourselfSo put on your Christmas stockings

I'll find that mistletoe

Let's get into the the holiday spirit

And honey ho ho ho, ho ho hoI only want you for Christmas, baby

I don't need nothing else

I only want you for Christmas, baby

Tie a ribbon 'round yourself

I only want you for Christmas, baby

I don't need nothing else

I only want you for Christmas, baby

Tie a ribbon 'round yourself

Oh, tie a ribbon 'round yourself

Woo oohOh I had a bicycle

I had a train too I ain't gonna write no letter Send north to the poleCause what I'm wanting this year Saint Nick don't need to knowI only want you for Christmas, babyI don't need nothing elseI only want you for Christmas, babyTie a ribbon 'round yourselfOh, tie a ribbon 'round yourselfSo put on your Christmas stockingsI'll find that mistletoeLet's get into the the holiday spiritAnd honey ho ho ho, ho ho hoI only want you for Christmas, babyI don't need nothing elseI only want you for Christmas, babyTie a ribbon 'round yourselfI only want you for Christmas, babyI don't need nothing elseI only want you for Christmas, babyTie a ribbon 'round yourselfOh, tie a ribbon 'round yourselfWoo oohOh I had a bicycleI had a train too

This article was originally published in 2018.