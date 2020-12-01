Brad Paisley Honors Johnny and June's Love Story in 2017 Video for 'Gold All Over the Ground'

Country music star Brad Paisley pays tribute to the love between June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash in his 2017 video for "Gold All Over the Ground."

To do it right, Paisley headed to the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The studio began as a cabin that Johnny built back in 1978. Later in his career, Cash started recording some of the American series recordings with Rick Rubin.

Slowly but surely, they put gear into the area to build out a bonafide, world-class studio. Cash's son John Carter Cash now owns the studio.

It's also replete with memorabilia from Johnny and June's later days (she also recorded there). In the video, Paisley strolls around the property. He points out different pictures and artifacts, as well as plays the song.

Paisley shared the official music video on his Facebook page with the simple caption, "Their love lives on."

It's one of the cooler songs on the whole record. Cash actually gets a writing credit, too. Because Paisley used Cash's poem that he wrote about his soon-to-be bride in 1967. He then put his own music to the song and recorded it for his album, Love and War.

The tale of Johnny and June is one of the most endearing love stories in American lore. The two met early in their careers, but both had significant others. And yet fate kept reuniting them. June stuck by Johnny during his darkest days of addiction and basically rehabilitated him herself.

Read More: Johnny Cash's Love Letter to Wife June Carter Voted Greatest of All Time

Johnny pursued June for awhile before she finally relented and married him, and they lived happily into their golden years. At the end of the video, you can hear Johnny telling a reporter just what June meant to him. "She's not only a lady who I shared a life with, but she may have been the person responsible for me still being alive," Cash says.

"Gold All Over the Ground" was featured on the 2018 album Johnny Cash: Forever Words, which sets Cash's posthumous poetry collection to music.

This article was originally published in April of 2017.

'Gold All Over the Ground' Lyrics:

If I had you at my mercy

There's no telling what I'd do

But I'd sit and make you listen

For an hour, maybe two

And then you'd know I need you

Every day that rolls around

And your feet would walk on velvet

With gold all over the ground

You're trails would be downhill

A soft breeze at your back

A sky full of diamonds

And your nights would not be black

Yes, you would really love it

And if you're ever down

I'd give you rows of roses

And gold all over the ground

I'd pick you up and carry you 'cross every stream I see

And I'd bundle you in kindness

Until you cling to me

We'd sit beneath strong branches

My arms would twine around

I'd turn your green to emerald

And give you gold all over the ground

I'd pick you up and carry you 'cross every stream I see

And I'd bundle you in kindness

Until you cling to me

We'd sit beneath strong branches

My arms would twine around

I'd turn your green to emerald

And your skies full diamonds

And give you gold all over the ground

Now Watch: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Johnny Cash

oembed rumble video here