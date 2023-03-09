Sally Field Responds to Throwback High School Cheerleader Pic: 'Oh Good God in Heaven'

To promote the film 80 for Brady, stars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin appeared on a sports-themed episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. A studio audience full of women sports fans listened as the guests spoke about their past athletic endeavors.



When Field said she was a cheerleader in high school, Clarkson surprised the Smokey and the Bandit star with a throwback photo. Once Field turned around and saw the picture, her response was "Oh good God in Heaven."



"I didn't know any women went out for sports," Field said. "That was it. That was the sport I knew of."





Tomlin asked if cheerleading predated Gidget, the 1965-'66 TV series that starred Field as a teenage surfer."That was before. I was in high school," Field responded. ""I wasn't Gidget yet, but she lived inside me."We then learned what Tomlin pitched on a softball squad and that Field and Moreno did Fonda's famed workout program with its creator."Her first workout place was in the Valley, and I used to go because I lived in the Valley," Field said. "One day, there she was teaching the class. It was jaw dropping. There I was, working out behind her."In a light-hearted moment, Fonda said she remembered Field from those days but not Moreno.Fonda and Tomlin are close friends and the stars of all seven seasons of the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.is themed around its producer, NFL superstar Tom Brady, and tells the hilarious true story of four football-loving women's trip to the 2017 Super Bowl. Brady's New England Patriots won it all that year, defeating the Atlanta Falcons for the fifth of Brady's seven Super Bowl rings. The film hit theaters on Feb. 3.





