The four siblings in vocal group the Boykinz-- Kylan, Anale, Nytere and Alona-- are among country music's breakout TikTok stars of the moment. The multi-talented quartet from Snellville, Ga. conquered the Atlanta scene with smooth blood harmonies, inventive dance steps and a growing selection of R&B-meets-country covers and originals. Now the sisters have their sights set on Nashville, with that mission getting a boost by an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.



Clarkson wasn't the only super fan on set. Shania Twain sat on one of the show's couches with the siblings and praised them because "harmonies are my thing."



"That's why I love Dolly Parton so much," Twain continued. "My favorite area of the country music harmony lives in bluegrass. There's so much to say, and I think you guys are so fabulous... I just want to sing with you."



The BoykinZ responded to this praise with a brief, a cappella interpretation of "Jolene" that's guided by in-sync humming. The phrasing gets altered a bit to maximize those harmonies that've roped in Twain herself.



"It's those little, slight deviations from the melody that are incredibly cool," Clarkson said.





Current BoykinZ single "Girls Night" blendswith country instrumentation and, of course, impeccable vocals. It has over 100K views on, in large part because of the sisters' original line dance choreography."You're so excellent already," Twain said. "You're disciplined, you work hard at it. I hope that you feel the conviction of that talent and that skill. Stay unique. The more you follow your own direction, almost blocking out anyone else that's leading the way, you have to lead your own way. You don't want to be a follower. You guys have something so great and unique. That is what is going to make you stand apart.""Don't let somebody make it broad," added Clarkson as she went intocoach mode. "Everyone in the industry is going to try to make it palatable for everyone. It's like, we're not going to be palatable for everyone. Don't do that. You're doing something so cool and unique, so my only thing is don't let anybody take that."The segment ends with Twain asking the BoykinZ to join her onstage for a song the next time she's in Nashville, where the sisters currently reside. Twain makes a stop at Nashville's soccer stadium, Geodis Park, on June 7.