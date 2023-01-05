Dolly Parton Teams With Cyndi Lauper + More '80s Icons for '80 For Brady' Soundtrack

Although upcoming film 80 For Brady is themed around one of the preeminent professional athletes of the 21st century, its soundtrack will feature a song that teams country legend Dolly Parton with a Pro Bowl-worthy roster of '80s pop superstars. "Gonna Be You" hits streaming services on Jan. 20 and features Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry of Blondie and Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's. It was penned by prolific pop and country songwriter Diane Warren (LeAnn Rimes' "How Do I Live," Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time"). Pre-save or pre-add the song here.

"Since '80' was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the '80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!" Warren shared in a press release. "Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!"

The film is themed around its producer, NFL superstar Tom Brady, and tells the hilarious true story of four football-loving women's trip to the 2017 Super Bowl. Brady's New England Patriots won it all that year, defeating the Atlanta Falcons for the fifth of Brady's seven Super Bowl rings. It stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Fonda and Tomlin co-starred with Parton in 9 to 5, while Moreno played Tomlin's character, Violet Newstead, in the sitcom version of the hit 1980 comedy. Fonda and Tomlin are close friends and the stars of all seven seasons of Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

Advertisement

80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3, which lands nine days before Super Bowl Sunday.

Related Videos