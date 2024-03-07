'Ripley' Trailer: This Generation's 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Is Decidedly Throwback

There's a new Tom Ripley in town, and his grift is too sinister to be shown in color. BAFTA winner Andrew Scott ("All of Us Strangers") takes on Patricia Highsmith's iconic conman in Netflix's new limited series "Ripley," with all eight episodes streaming on April 4. By the looks of the trailer, "Ripley" 2024 will be a bloody kind of noir detective show.

Scott stars as Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York until he's hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond song, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn, "Emma"), to return home. His acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

During the course of their lavish European getaway, Ripley, Dickie and Dickie's fiancée Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) enter into a twisted love triangle. "He came to Italy, moved into Dickie's house. He just wouldn't go away," Fanning says in the "Ripley" trailer, which dropped March 4. "He's a liar. It's his profession."

The series was filmed in black-and-white and will take viewers through to the mysterious murder that halted Tom, Dickie and Marge's idyllic holiday. The trailer shows two limp bodies—one in a body bag, the other pushed from the backseat of a car—and Tom dodging a detective's questions.

"The Talented Mr. Ripley" was memorably adapted into a film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow in 1999. It was nominated for five Oscars, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Law.

All eight episodes of "Ripley" were written and directed by Oscar winner Steven Zaillian, known for writing "Schindler's List," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "The Irishman," and for directing "Searching for Bobby Fischer," among other hit films and TV series. John Malkovich, Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi and Margherita Buy round out the cast.

Check out the new "Ripley" trailer below:

