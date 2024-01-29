"Masters of the Air" is a showcase for the next generation of leading men, with Oscar nominees Austin Butler ("Elvis") and Barry Keoghan ("Saltburn") piloting the WWII epic. But a familiar mop of curls and set of baby blue eyes has our attention: Jude Law's son Raff Law makes his blockbuster debut in the series, which premiered Jan. 26 on Apple TV+.

Rafferty Law plays Sergeant Ken Lemmons in "Masters of the Air," the $200 million miniseries from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg about the real-life "Bloody 100th" Air Force squadron who conducted perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany. He appears alongside Butler and Callum Turner ("The Boys in the Boat") not as a fellow flier but as the plane mechanic who ensures each mission gets off the ground.

"I'm very lucky that the part that I get to play is a kind of story that in some ways hasn't always been told, which is the people who are on the ground, the people who are behind the scenes putting in work throughout the night without any sleep to make sure that these things can happen," Raff told GQ in Jan. 2024.

The 27-year-old Raff is the eldest son of British actors Jude Law, 51, and Sadie Frost, 58, who were married from 1997 to 2003. The couple also share a daughter, actress Iris Law, and a son, Rudy Law. Jude Law has four other children from subsequent relationships, having most recently welcomed his second child with wife Phillipa Coan, 39, in Feb. 2023.

"Masters of the Air" marks Raff Law's biggest project to date. He made his feature film debut in 2010's "Repo Men," in which he played a younger version of his dad Jude Law's character. In 2020, he starred alongside his pops in the short film "The Hat." And he's starred in a couple shorts produced or directed by his mum, Sadie Frost. Most recently, he played the title role in the 2021 Oliver Twist reimagining "Twist."

Now, with "Masters of the Air," Raff works with Steven Spielberg nearly 25 years after his dad teamed with the legendary director on "A.I. Artificial Intelligence."

"It's a full circle moment in a way but also it feels like the beginning and I'm happy to tell this story and be involved with such amazing talent and people," Raff told ET. Spielberg's own son, Sawyer Spielberg, also plays a supporting role as Lt. Roy Claytor in the show.

He added: "When I first picked up the audition, first I was blown away because I'm a big fan of 'Band of Brothers' and a big fan of 'The Pacific' and there's no one really like Steven and Tom and Gary [Goetzman] that tell these stories with such passion and such truth."

Putting on an Arkansas drawl for his role as Sgt. Lemmons was no cake walk for Raff, a Londoner through-and-through. He recalled slipping back into his English accent while discussing soccer on set. But he's described "Masters of the Air" as the perfect way to kick off the first phase of his Hollywood career.

"I'm 27. I'm at a place where I really feel like my career's starting off in a really positive way," he told GQ. "I'm really happy that I took the time in my late teens and early 20s to really figure myself out and understand what it takes to give it everything."

New episodes of "Masters of the Air" premiere Fridays on Apple TV+ through March 15.