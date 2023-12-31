13 of the Best Air Force Movies to Watch Before the 'Masters of the Air' Premiere

WWII drama "Masters of the Air" premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 26, 2024. And the hype behind the Apple Original is massive. The debut trailer for the Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg-produced companion series to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" racked up over 3 million views on its first day. The limited series — which cost over $200 million and stars Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, and Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan — is poised to become the biggest hit yet for the relatively new Apple streamer. And if not the most successful title, it will certainly become the most ambitious.
The series follows the true story of the 100th Bomb Group, which took to the treacherous skies over Germany and brought the war to Hitler's doorstep. (Author's note: The airmen in "Masters of the Air" weren't technically in the Air Force as that branch of the military wasn't officially founded until 1947, but the distinction is hardly relevant to this article).
In anticipation of the series premiere, we've compiled a selection of 13 Air Force films. This round-up includes films spanning from the early years of aerial warfare, where the very concept of flying was still quite foreign, to the modern day, where drone pilots suss out targets from thousands of miles away. We've also included a documentary film that perfectly captures the devastation wrought on the ground. Each work shares the same goal as "Masters of the Air." Namely, to showcase the brutal and terrifying experience of aerial combat.
'Captains of the Clouds' (1942)
Who's in it: James Cagney, Dennis Morgan, Brenda Marshall
Where to watch: YouTube
'Good Kill' (2014)
Who's in it: Ethan Hawke, January Jones, Zoë Kravitz
Where to watch: Prime Video
"Good Kill" delves into the psychological toll of modern warfare through the eyes of a drone pilot played by Ethan Hawke. The film explores the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by individuals operating drones from thousands of miles away, blurring the lines between combat and video gaming. The intense performances of the cast, especially Ethan Hawke, bring to light the emotional struggles and the impact of technology on the nature of warfare.
'Unbroken' (2014)
Who's in it: Jack O'Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Miyavi
Where to watch: Netflix
"Unbroken" is a biographical war film that tells the incredible true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete turned World War II bombardier who survives a plane crash only to become a prisoner of war in Japan. The film is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the endurance of the protagonist. Jack O'Connell delivers a powerful performance, capturing the physical and emotional hardships faced by Zamperini.
'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)
Who's in it: Martin Balsam, Sô Yamamura, Jason Robards
Where to watch: Prime Video
"Tora! Tora! Tora!" provides a comprehensive look at the events leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The film is unique in its dual perspective, presenting both the American and Japanese viewpoints. Through a combination of historical accuracy and compelling storytelling, the movie paints a vivid picture of the complexities and miscommunications that led to the tragic events of December 7, 1941.
'Top Gun' (1986)
Who's in it: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer
Where to watch: Prime Video
"Top Gun" is a high-octane action film that takes viewers into the competitive and intense world of naval aviation training. Tom Cruise's charismatic portrayal of Maverick, a talented but reckless pilot, propels the film to iconic status. The aerial dogfights and the chemistry between the characters contribute to the film's enduring popularity.
'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)
Who's in it: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly
Where to watch: Paramount+
"Top Gun: Maverick" is the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic, bringing back Tom Cruise as Maverick, now a flight instructor. The film explores the evolving landscape of aerial combat and the challenges faced by the new generation of pilots. With stunning visuals and a mix of nostalgia and innovation, the sequel aims to capture the spirit of the original while introducing fresh elements to captivate both new and existing audiences.
'Twelve O'Clock High' (1949)
Who's in it: Gregory Peck, Hugh Marlowe, Gary Merrill
Where to watch: AppleTV+
This gripping war drama examines the psychological toll of leadership during wartime. Gregory Peck delivers a commanding perform ance as a tough but compassionate general tasked with whipping a demoralized bomber squadron into shape. The film explores themes of duty, sacrifice, and the human cost of war, offering a nuanced portrayal of the challenges faced by military leaders.
'Dunkirk' (2017)
Who's in it: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden
Where to watch: Max
"Dunkirk" is a visceral and immersive war film that tells the story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Director Christopher Nolan's innovative narrative structure and intense practical effects create a harrowing and suspenseful experience. The film focuses on the human element of the evacuation, capturing the desperation, courage, and camaraderie of those involved.
'Pearl Harbor' (2001)
Who's in it: Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett
Where to watch: Disney+
A romantic war drama that unfolds against the backdrop of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor. The film weaves a love triangle into the historical events, exploring the impact of war on personal relationships. With a blend of epic action sequences and heartfelt moments, the film offers a cinematic interpretation of a pivotal moment in history.
'White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki' (2007)
Who's in it: Documentary (No specific actors)
Where to watch: Max
This documentary provides a sobering and powerful examination of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. Through interviews with survivors and archival footage, the film explores the human impact of nuclear warfare and the ongoing implications for the affected communities. The documentary serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of these historical events.
'The Right Stuff' (1983)
Who's in it: Ed Harris, Scott Glenn, Sam Shepard
Where to watch: Prime Video
"The Right Stuff" is an epic exploration of the early years of the U.S. space program, focusing on the test pilots and astronauts involved in the Mercury program. The film captures the courage, determination, and sometimes absurdity of the individuals who pushed the boundaries of human exploration. Harris, Glenn, and Shepard deliver standout performances, bringing to life the heroic and often humorous aspects of the space race.
'The Tuskegee Airmen' (1995)
Who's in it: Laurence Fishburne, Allen Payne, Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Where to watch: Max
"The Tuskegee Airmen" is a historical drama that chronicles the experiences of the first African American fighter pilots in the U.S. military during World War II. The film explores the challenges faced by these trailblazing aviators as they combat both enemy forces and institutional racism. Laurence Fishburne leads a talented cast in portraying the courage and resilience of the Tuskegee Airmen as well as their massively impactful and woefully underrated contributions to the war effort.
'Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress' (1990)
Who's in it: Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz, Tate Donovan
Where to watch: Tubi
Follow the crew of a B-17 bomber during their harrowing final mission over Germany. The film explores the bonds formed among the crew members and the challenges they face in the face of danger. With a focus on the human side of aerial warfare, "Memphis Belle" pays tribute to the courage and camaraderie of the men who flew perilous missions during World War II.
