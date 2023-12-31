13 of the Best Air Force Movies to Watch Before the 'Masters of the Air' Premiere

These films provide context and insight into both the Air Force and aerial combat as a whole.

WWII drama "Masters of the Air" premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 26, 2024. And the hype behind the Apple Original is massive. The debut trailer for the Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg-produced companion series to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" racked up over 3 million views on its first day. The limited series — which cost over $200 million and stars Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, and Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan — is poised to become the biggest hit yet for the relatively new Apple streamer. And if not the most successful title, it will certainly become the most ambitious.

The series follows the true story of the 100th Bomb Group, which took to the treacherous skies over Germany and brought the war to Hitler's doorstep. (Author's note: The airmen in "Masters of the Air" weren't technically in the Air Force as that branch of the military wasn't officially founded until 1947, but the distinction is hardly relevant to this article).

In anticipation of the series premiere, we've compiled a selection of 13 Air Force films. This round-up includes films spanning from the early years of aerial warfare, where the very concept of flying was still quite foreign, to the modern day, where drone pilots suss out targets from thousands of miles away. We've also included a documentary film that perfectly captures the devastation wrought on the ground. Each work shares the same goal as "Masters of the Air." Namely, to showcase the brutal and terrifying experience of aerial combat.