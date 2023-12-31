American actors Tom Cruise, as Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, and Kelly McGillis, as Charlotte 'Charlie' Blackwood, in a promotional portrait for 'Top Gun', directed by Tony Scott, 1986.
13 of the Best Air Force Movies to Watch Before the 'Masters of the Air' Premiere

These films provide context and insight into both the Air Force and aerial combat as a whole.

WWII drama "Masters of the Air" premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 26, 2024. And the hype behind the Apple Original is massive. The debut trailer for the Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg-produced companion series to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" racked up over 3 million views on its first day. The limited series — which cost over $200 million and stars Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, and Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan — is poised to become the biggest hit yet for the relatively new Apple streamer. And if not the most successful title, it will certainly become the most ambitious.

The series follows the true story of the 100th Bomb Group, which took to the treacherous skies over Germany and brought the war to Hitler's doorstep. (Author's note: The airmen in "Masters of the Air" weren't technically in the Air Force as that branch of the military wasn't officially founded until 1947, but the distinction is hardly relevant to this article).

In anticipation of the series premiere, we've compiled a selection of 13 Air Force films. This round-up includes films spanning from the early years of aerial warfare, where the very concept of flying was still quite foreign, to the modern day, where drone pilots suss out targets from thousands of miles away. We've also included a documentary film that perfectly captures the devastation wrought on the ground. Each work shares the same goal as "Masters of the Air." Namely, to showcase the brutal and terrifying experience of aerial combat.

'Captains of the Clouds' (1942)

Warner Bros.

Who's in it: James Cagney, Dennis Morgan, Brenda Marshall

Where to watch: YouTube

Cagney plays Brian MacLean—a bold Canadian bush pilot who nabs any and all flying opportunities without thinking about how it affects his fellow pilots. But when he signs up for the Air Force at the beginning of World War II, his defiance of authority creates unexpected problems. To fix his reputation, protect his friends, and earn the military's respect, Brian figures out he needs to put the well-being of his country first, setting aside his personal interests. It's a journey of self-discovery for Brian as he learns the ropes in a whole new way.

'Good Kill' (2014)

IFC Films

Who's in it: Ethan Hawke, January Jones, Zoë Kravitz

Where to watch: Prime Video

"Good Kill" delves into the psychological toll of modern warfare through the eyes of a drone pilot played by Ethan Hawke. The film explores the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by individuals operating drones from thousands of miles away, blurring the lines between combat and video gaming. The intense performances of the cast, especially Ethan Hawke, bring to light the emotional struggles and the impact of technology on the nature of warfare.

'Unbroken' (2014)

Universal Pictures

Who's in it: Jack O'Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Miyavi

Where to watch: Netflix

"Unbroken" is a biographical war film that tells the incredible true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete turned World War II bombardier who survives a plane crash only to become a prisoner of war in Japan. The film is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the endurance of the protagonist. Jack O'Connell delivers a powerful performance, capturing the physical and emotional hardships faced by Zamperini.

'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)

20th Century Fox

Who's in it: Martin Balsam, Sô Yamamura, Jason Robards

Where to watch: Prime Video

"Tora! Tora! Tora!" provides a comprehensive look at the events leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The film is unique in its dual perspective, presenting both the American and Japanese viewpoints. Through a combination of historical accuracy and compelling storytelling, the movie paints a vivid picture of the complexities and miscommunications that led to the tragic events of December 7, 1941.

 

'Top Gun' (1986)

Paramount Pictures

Who's in it: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer

Where to watch: Prime Video

"Top Gun" is a high-octane action film that takes viewers into the competitive and intense world of naval aviation training. Tom Cruise's charismatic portrayal of Maverick, a talented but reckless pilot, propels the film to iconic status. The aerial dogfights and the chemistry between the characters contribute to the film's enduring popularity.

 

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Who's in it: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly

Where to watch: Paramount+

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic, bringing back Tom Cruise as Maverick, now a flight instructor. The film explores the evolving landscape of aerial combat and the challenges faced by the new generation of pilots. With stunning visuals and a mix of nostalgia and innovation, the sequel aims to capture the spirit of the original while introducing fresh elements to captivate both new and existing audiences.

'Twelve O'Clock High' (1949)

20th Century Fox

Who's in it: Gregory Peck, Hugh Marlowe, Gary Merrill

Where to watch: AppleTV+

This gripping war drama examines the psychological toll of leadership during wartime. Gregory Peck delivers a commanding perform ance as a tough but compassionate general tasked with whipping a demoralized bomber squadron into shape. The film explores themes of duty, sacrifice, and the human cost of war, offering a nuanced portrayal of the challenges faced by military leaders.

 

'Dunkirk' (2017)

Warner Bros.

Who's in it: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden

Where to watch: Max

"Dunkirk" is a visceral and immersive war film that tells the story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Director Christopher Nolan's innovative narrative structure and intense practical effects create a harrowing and suspenseful experience. The film focuses on the human element of the evacuation, capturing the desperation, courage, and camaraderie of those involved.

 

'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Buena Vista Pictures

Who's in it: Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett

Where to watch: Disney+

A romantic war drama that unfolds against the backdrop of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor. The film weaves a love triangle into the historical events, exploring the impact of war on personal relationships. With a blend of epic action sequences and heartfelt moments, the film offers a cinematic interpretation of a pivotal moment in history.

 

'White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki' (2007)

HBO Documentary Films

Who's in it: Documentary (No specific actors)

Where to watch: Max

This documentary provides a sobering and powerful examination of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. Through interviews with survivors and archival footage, the film explores the human impact of nuclear warfare and the ongoing implications for the affected communities. The documentary serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of these historical events.

 

'The Right Stuff' (1983)

Warner Bros.

Who's in it: Ed Harris, Scott Glenn, Sam Shepard

Where to watch: Prime Video

"The Right Stuff" is an epic exploration of the early years of the U.S. space program, focusing on the test pilots and astronauts involved in the Mercury program. The film captures the courage, determination, and sometimes absurdity of the individuals who pushed the boundaries of human exploration. Harris, Glenn, and Shepard deliver standout performances, bringing to life the heroic and often humorous aspects of the space race.

'The Tuskegee Airmen' (1995)

HBO Films

Who's in it: Laurence Fishburne, Allen Payne, Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Where to watch: Max

"The Tuskegee Airmen" is a historical drama that chronicles the experiences of the first African American fighter pilots in the U.S. military during World War II. The film explores the challenges faced by these trailblazing aviators as they combat both enemy forces and institutional racism. Laurence Fishburne leads a talented cast in portraying the courage and resilience of the Tuskegee Airmen as well as their massively impactful and woefully underrated contributions to the war effort.

 

'Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress' (1990)

Warner Bros.

Who's in it: Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz, Tate Donovan

Where to watch: Tubi

Follow the crew of a B-17 bomber during their harrowing final mission over Germany. The film explores the bonds formed among the crew members and the challenges they face in the face of danger. With a focus on the human side of aerial warfare, "Memphis Belle" pays tribute to the courage and camaraderie of the men who flew perilous missions during World War II.

