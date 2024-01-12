If "True Detective" has left you craving more of those gritty, tightly woven narratives that delve into the darkest corners of crime and humanity, then you're in for a treat. The landscape of television is rich with shows that echo the hauntingly beautiful storytelling and complex character development found in HBO's critically acclaimed series. Whether it's the psychological depth explored in "Mindhunter," the atmospheric tension of "The Night Of" or the surreal undercurrents in "Twin Peaks," there is a wealth of content waiting to be uncovered.
This curated list of series is a treasure trove for those who appreciate the slow burn of a well-crafted mystery, the thrill of a psychological puzzle, and the exploration of moral ambiguities within the human soul. From the moody British shores of "Broadchurch" to the frosty climes of "Fargo," these shows span a spectrum of locales and eras. Yet they all share a common thread: the ability to grip viewers with compelling storytelling that goes beyond the surface of their central crimes.
As we eagerly dive into "True Detective" Season 4, here are some of the most engaging crime dramas that television has to offer, each with its own unique spin on the genre that "True Detective" so masterfully represents. These are our 15 favorite shows like "True Detective" worth checking out.
'Broadchurch' (2013)
Stars: David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Jodie Whittaker
In the small coastal town of Broadchurch, the death of an 11-year-old boy sets off an engrossing investigation that entangles the entire community. As Detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller — played by David Tennant and Olivia Colman — dig deeper into the case, they uncover a web of secrets and lies. The tension peaks as the town's picturesque facade crumbles, revealing the raw emotions and complex relationships beneath. The series is lauded for its intense character studies and moody, atmospheric storytelling.
Watch it on YouTube
'The Wire' (2002-2008)
Stars: Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K. Williams
"The Wire" takes an unflinching look at Baltimore's drug trade from both the law enforcement and drug dealer perspectives. The series stands out for its realistic portrayal, deep exploration of societal and institutional issues, and powerful performances.
Watch it on Max
'The Sinner' (2017-2021)
Stars: Jessica Biel, Bill Pullman, Christopher Abbott
"The Sinner" captivates with its anthology format, where each season unveils a new crime while delving into the psychological reasons behind the seemingly inexplicable actions of its perpetrators. Detective Harry Ambrose, portrayed by Bill Pullman, is the constant, a troubled detective whose empathy leads him through the darkest corners of human nature. Jessica Biel's performance in the first season is particularly striking as she explores the depths of her character's troubled past.
Watch it on Netflix
'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)
Stars: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv
"Mindhunter" takes viewers into the early days of criminal psychology and profiling at the FBI. Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, along with psychologist Wendy Carr, embark on an unsettling journey interviewing serial killers to understand their psyche. This show stands out for its chillingly calm conversations with murderers, juxtaposed with the agents' own personal and professional turmoil.
Watch it on Netflix
'The Night Of' (2016)
Stars: Riz Ahmed, John Turturro, Bill Camp
"The Night Of" is a riveting legal drama that follows the case of a New York City murder. Naz, played by Riz Ahmed, experiences a night gone horribly wrong, leading to his arrest for a crime he can't remember. The series is marked by Naz's transformation under the pressure of the criminal justice system, and John Turturro's performance as the eczema-afflicted lawyer fighting for his innocence.
Watch it on Max
'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991, 2017)
Stars: Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Michael Ontkean
"Twin Peaks" merges the crime genre with surreal elements, as FBI agent Dale Cooper arrives in the quaint town to solve the murder of Laura Palmer. The series is renowned for its quirky characters, otherworldly elements and the iconic "Who killed Laura Palmer?" storyline that captured the cultural zeitgeist.
Watch it on Paramount+
'Fargo' (2014-present)
Stars: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman
Inspired by the Coen brothers' film "Fargo" is an anthology series where each season presents a new story with dark humor and violent twists. The series is known for its clever writing, eccentric characters and a chilling atmosphere that blends the mundane with the macabre.
Watch it on FX
'Sharp Objects' (2018)
Stars: Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen
"Sharp Objects" follows journalist Camille Preaker, played by Amy Adams, who returns to her hometown to report on a series of murders. The show is a haunting exploration of Camille's troubled past and the town's hidden sins, with an eerie atmosphere that lingers long after the mystery is solved.
Watch it on Max
'Perry Mason' (2020-present)
Stars: Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk
"Perry Mason" reimagines the iconic lawyer's beginnings in 1930s Los Angeles. The show is lauded for its gritty period detail, complex characters and Matthew Rhys' portrayal of Mason as a deeply flawed but brilliant detective-turned-lawyer.
Watch it on Max
'I Am The Night' (2019)
Stars: Chris Pine, India Eisley, Jefferson Mays
This series pairs Fauna Hodel, a girl searching for her past, with a ruined reporter, played by Pine. Their investigation leads them to the infamous Black Dahlia murder. The series is highlighted by the intertwining of personal discovery with historical crime, creating a gripping narrative.
Watch it on Hulu
'Top of the Lake' (2013-2017)
Stars: Elisabeth Moss, David Wenham, Peter Mullan
"Top of the Lake" centers on detective Robin Griffin, portrayed by Elizabeth Moss, as she investigates the disappearance of a pregnant teen. Set against haunting New Zealand landscapes, the show weaves in themes of identity and resilience, standing out for its atmospheric storytelling and complex female protagonist.
Watch it on Hulu
'Hannibal' (2013-2015)
Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Caroline Dhavernas
"Hannibal" explores the relationship between FBI investigator Will Graham and psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter, who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer. The show is noted for its artistic visuals, psychological depth and thrilling cat-and-mouse game that blurs the lines between hunter and hunted.
Watch it on Tubi
'Homecoming' (2018-present)
Stars: Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale
"Homecoming" is a psychological thriller about a corporate-backed rehabilitation program for soldiers. Julia Roberts plays a caseworker whose memories of the program begin to conflict with reality. The show is recognized for its tight narrative and an unsettling atmosphere that questions the cost of good intentions.
Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
'The Fall' (2013-2016)
Stars: Gillian Anderson, Jamie Dornan, John Lynch
"The Fall" presents Gillian Anderson as a detective on the trail of a serial killer in Belfast, played by Jamie Dornan. The show is praised for its slow-burn tension, character-driven plot and the chilling performance by Dornan as the killer leading a double life.
Watch it on Tubi
'The Outsider' (2020)
Stars: Ben Mendelsohn, Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo
Based on Stephen King's novel, "The Outsider" follows a murder investigation with supernatural elements. The show is known for its eerie blend of crime and horror, as well as Cynthia Erivo's performance as an unorthodox investigator with a knack for the truth.
Watch it on Max
READ MORE: What Are Those Crooked Spirals That Keep Popping Up in 'True Detective'?
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.