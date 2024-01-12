If "True Detective" has left you craving more of those gritty, tightly woven narratives that delve into the darkest corners of crime and humanity, then you're in for a treat. The landscape of television is rich with shows that echo the hauntingly beautiful storytelling and complex character development found in HBO's critically acclaimed series. Whether it's the psychological depth explored in "Mindhunter," the atmospheric tension of "The Night Of" or the surreal undercurrents in "Twin Peaks," there is a wealth of content waiting to be uncovered.

This curated list of series is a treasure trove for those who appreciate the slow burn of a well-crafted mystery, the thrill of a psychological puzzle, and the exploration of moral ambiguities within the human soul. From the moody British shores of "Broadchurch" to the frosty climes of "Fargo," these shows span a spectrum of locales and eras. Yet they all share a common thread: the ability to grip viewers with compelling storytelling that goes beyond the surface of their central crimes.

As we eagerly dive into "True Detective" Season 4, here are some of the most engaging crime dramas that television has to offer, each with its own unique spin on the genre that "True Detective" so masterfully represents. These are our 15 favorite shows like "True Detective" worth checking out.