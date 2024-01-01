What Are Those Crooked Spirals That Keep Popping Up in 'True Detective'?

In the dark and enigmatic world of "True Detective," where crime, conspiracy, and cosmic horror collide, one symbol stands out like a twisted thread woven through the narrative tapestry - the crooked spiral. The spirals appeared in seasons 1 and 3 as well as the first two trailers for the upcoming installment, "True Detective: Night Country," confirming that the eerie pattern will play a significant role. As we eagerly await season 4, let's delve into the spirals that have captivated audiences and try to unravel the mysteries they hold.

Occult-like images appear in the different seasons of "True Detective." "Devil's Nests" made of twigs in season 1; dolls made of straw and cornhusks in season 3. But at the heart of the "True Detective" series lies the cryptic symbol of the crooked spiral. First introduced in Season 1, this recurring motif has become a visual signature, leaving fans speculating about its hidden meanings. The crooked spiral, with its unsettling and mysterious appearance, plays a pivotal role in connecting the various seasons of the anthology.

But what does the crooked spiral mean? Is it just an easter egg or something more? Could the criminals from the different seasons be part of a grander, insidious organization? Let's talk about it.

The Crooked Spiral in Seasons 1 and 2

In Season 1, it was closely associated with an occult-worshipping, human-sacrificing abuse ring. The intricate details surrounding this symbol mirrored the disturbing rituals and murders investigated by Detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson).

The spiral pattern appears first between the pale, dirty shoulder blades of a corpse bound in a kneeling position. It reappears multiple times in Cohle's hallucinations — a result of the excessive drug abuse during his stint as an undercover cop.

The swirling vortex on high led some viewers to anticipate a supernatural force at play. But the season 1 writer and creative director Nic Pizzolatto dispelled that myth.

"I hope the audience will be pleasantly surprised by the naturalism of the entire story. If you look at the series so far, what seems supernatural actually has real-world causes, like Cohle's hallucinations or even the nature of the crime. It has occult portents, but there is nothing supernatural about it."

Season 2 saw no spiral, so whether the series will find a way to tie the season into the bigger picture remains to be seen. But given how season 2 received significantly less acclaim than seasons 1 and 3, we wouldn't be surprised if they moved on as if the series' sophomore outing never happened.

The crooked spiral was back for season 3, which essentially confirmed that seasons 1 and 3 are set in the same universe. (It was quite the twist — up until that point, "True Detective" was believed to be purely anthological, with seasons existing as entirely separate stories set in separate universes). In episode 2, an elderly Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) talks with Elisa Montgomery (Sarah Gadon), the director of a crime TV show. They chat about "large-scale pedophile rings connected to people of influence." They also discuss the straw dolls Hays found near a victim's body. "It's been theorized that the straw dolls are a sign of pedophile groups — like the crooked spiral," Montgomery says.

The way she discusses the crooked spiral begs the question: is she talking about the symbol that appeared throughout season 1? Or is she referring to an organization called the Crooked Spiral? Maybe it's both — a shadowy organization that calls itself the Crooked Spiral and leaves the pattern on its victims as a sort of calling card.

The Crooked Spiral in Season 4

The crooked spiral is appears again in the first two trailers for season 4, "True Detective: Night Country," which premieres January 14, 2024, on HBO and Max. We first see it as Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) examines crime scene photos — the photos are arranged in a spiral formation on the floor with Danvers sitting in the center. We see it a second time, crudely drawn in blood and illuminated by Danvers' flashlight. In teaser trailer 2, Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) examines the crooked spiral on a piece of paper. "I've seen that before," she says. Same, Eva. Same.

The prominence of the crooked spiral in the trailers indicates they won't just be a subtle nod like they were in season 3. It seems the eerie pattern will play a significant role in "Night Country," so we expect their mysterious origin will become more clear.

As we eagerly await the unveiling of "True Detective: Night Country," the spirals stand as silent witnesses to the mysteries that have captivated audiences across seasons. From the crooked spiral's ominous presence to the cosmic echoes of the Yellow King, True Detective's intricate symbolism continues to intrigue and unsettle.

In the upcoming season, the spirals may take center stage, revealing new layers of the narrative and connecting the threads that bind the True Detective universe. As fans prepare for another plunge into the abyss of crime and mystery, one thing remains certain - the spirals will guide us through a labyrinth of darkness, leaving us questioning reality and yearning for answers in the shadows.