The Oscar winner is opening up for the first time about her break up.

Sometimes, heartbreak is all about growing after it all. Reese Witherspoon opened up about life following her divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Witherspoon admitted that talking to people about the situation was "authentic" and likely, by extension, cathartic while she had dealt with being vulnerable.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening," she said.

"Then, of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It's a vulnerable time for me."

This is one of the first times Witherspoon has spoken openly about her split from Toth. It looks like now that some time has passed since the divorce, she could be more comfortable speaking about what transpired between the pair and how she's been dealing with everything.

The pair originally announced their intention to divorce in March with a joint statement.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The couple divorced just days ahead of what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary. They share 10-year-old son Tennessee together, though Witherspoon also has 23-year-old daughter Ava and 19-year-old son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Philippe.

With an eye toward the future, it looks like Witherspoon has some idea of what's coming next for her, but for now, she seems content to remain introspective about life right now.