Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon is an EDM Artist Who Admires the Storytelling of Johnny Cash

If there are two celeb children that are the spitting image of their famous parents it's Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe's daughter Ava and son Deacon Phillippe. Despite their marriage ending, the former Cruel Intentions co-stars have remained incredibly close with their children, and it seems like Deacon is also starting to have a promising career in entertainment...but no, not in Hollywood.

Deacon explained to Interview Magazine how he initially became interested in working in the music industry.

"When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked," he says. "I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something. I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos."

Pretty soon Deacon captured the attention of one of the biggest EDM producers who also prefers to make music behind the scenes, Kygo. His label, Palm Tree Records, even worked with RCA Records to release Deacon's catchy new music. If you've ever listened to Kygo, you can definitely hear the influence in Deacon's two songs he's released to date.

Though Deacon is still a teenager, that hasn't stopped him from releasing his very first single, "Long Run" feat. Nina Nesbitt, last summer. And of course, he received a ton of support from his parents on social media. His second single, "Love For the Summer" feat. TikTok star Loren Gray, was actually written by country star Kelsea Ballerini. The song combines EDM with country music as a way of blending Deacon's love of Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee, the two cities he splits his time between. It's quite a fun bop that I highly recommend because as Ballerini fans know, she is a really talented lyricist and this song is no exception.

Despite having a mostly EDM sound, Deacon has received some of his biggest inspiration from one of the most legendary names in country music, Johnny Cash himself.

"I'm a person who listens to a bunch of different genres of music," Deacon explained to Billboard. "I listen to hip-hop, mostly, but I also listen to classic rock, more upbeat rock, soul. I listen to Johnny Cash. I listen to country and pop. What I've tried to do in my production and brand is to incorporate the type of music that I listen to and the type of music that inspires me all into one.

"Two of my favorite artists are Johnny Cash and Kanye West, because Johnny Cash is a storyteller, and Kanye West is also a storyteller obviously, but I'm also really inspired by the way he thinks outside the box."