Reba McEntire Shows Off Her Yodeling Skills on 'The Voice'

The Voice season 24 is in full swing and we've already seen several outstanding performances that had the coaches doing whatever it takes to get their favorite singers on their team. Ruby Leigh, a 16-year-old yodeler from Missouri, had all four coaches vying for her after earning a 4-chair turn with her performance of Patsy Montana's "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart."

John Legend was clearly impressed with Leigh's vocal prowess, telling the teen that she could "win The Voice."

"I've truly never heard anything like what you just did," Legend said. "I loved how clear and precise and piercing and beautiful your tone was and then when you started doing the yodeling it was like 'how is a human being able to do the things that you're doing?'"

Gwen Stefani shared her own yodeling talents, but acknowledged that Leigh is "way better than me."

Second-year coach Niall Horan, who won his first season with contestant Gina Miles, added that Leigh's energy is "insane."

"You got four chairs for a reason," Horan said, before noting that he wasn't sure he and his fellow coaches stood a chance against first time coach and country legend Reba McEntire.

McEntire began her pitch by laying out her own cowgirl bona fides and schooling her fellow coaches on some country western history.

"I'm a third generation rodeo brat, so Patsy Montana — a country western singer, not just country; there is a difference — I'm very flattered, very proud of my heritage that you're singing this song. My mama could yodel and she taught me how to yodel."

McEntire then delighted the other coaches and the entire crowd by launching into a yodel.

But the Country Music Hall of Famer didn't stop there. She enlisted the audience to help her convince Leigh to join her team.

"I do believe that it would be a great idea if we got the audience's opinion," McEntire said, gesturing to several members of the crowd holding up their own Reba signs — complete with an outline of the icon's famous red hair.

Despite the other coaches' protests, in the end, Leigh chose the country queen.

Watch Leigh's performance below.