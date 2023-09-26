Watch 'The Voice' Audition So Good It Made Gwen Stefani Throw Her Shoes

It's well known that Gwen Stefani becomes ecstatic every time a singer chooses to join her team on The Voice, but on the show's season premiere on Monday (Sept. 25), one audition had her literally throwing her shoes in excitement. When 16-year-old Joslynn Rose took the stage to sing Duncan Laurence's "Arcade," each of the coaches were intrigued by her unique voice. Rose had to wait a little while for the coaches to turn their chairs, but once Niall Horan turned, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani soon followed.

The coaches were incredibly impressed by Rose's mature voice, and they were surprised to learn she is only 16 years old. Although John Legend didn't turn his chair, he praised Rose's "gorgeous" tone and compared her to Billie Eillish. Stefani then shared her love for Rose — literally — and praised the emotional aspect of Rose's voice.

"You are amazing to be able to connect to a lyric that you didn't write, so I would love to work with you," said Stefani.

Horan then related to Rose by mentioning that he was her age when he auditioned and found fame on The X Factor. McEntire praised her ability to connect at such a young age, saying that when she was 16, that idea went "right over the hairspray."

Although all four coaches gave great pitches for Rose to join their team, she chose Stefani in the end, and the former No Doubt lead singer's reaction was unparalleled. Stefani immediately began screaming and taking off one her high-heeled shoes. She then flung the shoe onto the stage in front of her. Before the camera had time to turn around, the second shoe was off and flying through the air. She then ran/jumped to the stage to welcome her newest team member.

"I can't believe I got Joslynn!" Stefani said in the post-show interview. "She is very dynamic and stylistic. I love to work with young artists. Josslyn is that girl, and now my dreams are coming true."

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.