John Legend Sings Emotional Duet With 'The Voice' Contestant to Convince Her to Join His Team

The Voice has returned to NBC, and it's already proving to be a season full of talented singers. With so much talent on one stage, the coaches sometimes go to great lengths to get a singer on their team, and coach John Legend did just that for contestant Mara Justine.

Justine took the stage to perform a unique rendition of Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." The version showcased her deep register as well as her ability to lilt between notes and belt high notes. The judges were instantly impressed, with Legend turning his chair seconds after she started singing and Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire following soon after. Although Niall Horan took a bit longer to turn his chair, he eventually turned and was very motivated to get Justine on his team.

Horan has proven to already have a few tricks up his sleeve this season thanks to his friend and former coach Blake Shelton, and he debuted another during his pitch to Justine. He pressed a button that brought down Shelton's famous "Pick Blake" foam finger with Shelton's name crossed out and his name added. After Horan debuted this trick, Legend knew he had to level up his salesmanship, so he took the stage with Justine.

"Have you ever sung one of my songs before?" Legend said, to which Justine responded, "Of course."

The two then launched into an impromptu duet version of Legend's 2013 song, "All of Me." Legend began the song and then threw it to Justine, who added her own unique harmony. The two continued singing together — their voices and harmony melding perfectly throughout.

While Legend and his prospective team member sang, Horan mourned his potential loss, falling to the floor in disappointment. He tried to take the stage to stop the performance, but Legend pushed him away. Horan then gave one last plea — on his knees — for Justine to join his team.

The Voice left viewers on a cliffhanger. Fans will have to wait until Tuesday night's episode to see which team Justine chooses.

Tune into The Voice on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.