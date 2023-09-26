Reba McEntire Throws Shade at Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice' While Battling for Country Singer

The competition is already tough on season 24 of The Voice, and the coaches will do — and say — whatever they have to in order get a talented singer on their team. When contestant Jackson Snelling took the stage singing Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," both Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs for him, but only one would have him on their team.

McEntire, of course, talked about her legendary country cred, including growing up on a ranch (not to mention her storied country music career). She also gave a positive reaction to Snelling's performance.

"I'm just so proud to be in the country music business and proud that you're representing us here on 'The Voice' today," McEntire told Snelling. "You did a great job. I loved your tone. I love that song, anyway. Touches my heart. Congratulations, and I'd love to be your coach."

After McEntire finished selling her pitch, Stefani immediately talked about the reasons Snelling should choose her as his coach. Stefani told the singer she's "super selective" about who she turns her chair for in the competition, and she named dropped her husband Blake Shelton, which can't hurt her chances. As Stefani gave her pitch, McEntire came to stand in front of her with her queen scepter, saying she's "vetoing" everything Stefani just said.

From there, the coaches continued to banter, and Stefani cited her two No. 1 duets with Blake Shelton. However, McEntire had a response for that statement which threw a little bit of shade.

"I've had more than two," McEntire said of her many country hits. "Next!"

When it came time to choose his coach, Snelling clearly had a tough decision. He told Stefani she made a great argument, but in the end, he chose the reigning country queen on the panel: McEntire.

Tune into the The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.