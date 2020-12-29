Reba McEntire Says Goodbye to 2020 in Message to Fans: 'This Has Been a Booger Bear of a Year'

Reba McEntire shared a heartfelt message to fans in a recent Instagram post. The Oklahoma-raised country superstar bid farewell to 2020 and shared that she's looking foward to a better year in 2021.

"I just wanted to say Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you. Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021," McEntire said.

To say 2020 has been difficult is, of course, an understatement. The CDC reports over 19 million COVID-19 cases and over 330,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. as of Dec. 29, 2020. The country music community has lost several legends this year. Joe Diffie, Charley Pride, John Prine and K.T. Oslin all passed away this year after contracting coronavirus.

"This has been a booger bear of a year and I'm very thankful and grateful that we got through it. It's coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year," the country star said on social media. "I love you very much and thank you so much for everything -- your support, your love, your prayers, your comments everything. Take care of yourself, pretty please."

McEntire has been a source of positivity this year. She launched her podcast Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, featuring her Reba co-star and friend Melissa Peterman. On the podcast, McEntire and Peterman have interviewed Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Kristin Chenoweth, Chrissy Metz, Lauren Daigle, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and more.

The star also hosted the 2020 CMA Awards with Darius Rucker and revealed that she's dating CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn.

McEntire released her album Stronger Than the Truth in 2019.