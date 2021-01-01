Chrissy Metz has had a wild ride through Hollywood since she first booked a lead role on the hit NBC series This Is Us in 2016. The show is in its fourth season and Metz has already landed herself Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Emmy's and Golden Globes in addition to her two SAG Awards wins for Best Ensemble Cast.

Here are some things you might not know about the actress and singer.

1. She grew up in Florida

Though Metz spent many years living in Gainesville, Florida, she also spent many years with her family in Japan where her father was stationed with the US Navy. Her parents divorced when she was young so she and her siblings were raised by a single mother until her mom later remarried.

2. Her first job was at McDonald's

When Metz's mother was unable to buy her shoes, she got her first job at a McDonald's in Gainesville, Florida. She credits the job with teaching her the importance of treating others with respect and a good work ethic.

3. Her mom encouraged her to stay in Los Angeles

She had thought that everything would change after she landed a role in American Horror Story: Freak Show, but the roles didn't come and she almost moved home to Flordia. But her mother told her that she might as well be miserable in California instead of being miserable at home not pursuing her dreams. And it's a good thing she listened because otherwise, she would never have gotten the opportunity to audition for This Is Us.

4. She had less than a dollar in her bank account when she landed the role of Kate Pearson

In an interview with Glamour, Metz explained that she was seriously broke when she booked her first leading role in a TV show.

"I went on unemployment. I bought ramen noodles at dollar stores. I never had to--God forbid--live on the streets; I moved in with a roommate who told me, "Stay with me until you can afford rent. Don't give up." People who supported me were like, "If you don't have money for food, I'll cook you dinner. You don't have money for acting class? Let's get together and read lines." I am so grateful that I had such an amazing support system, but when I booked This Is Us, I had 81 cents in my bank account. I could cry right now just thinking about it."

5. Chrissy Metz sings...like really well

Metz was cast in the 2019 film Breakthrough, based on the Christian book The Impossible, which was based on a true story of a child who survives a fall into an icy lake and his mother who prays for his recovery. She was asked to perform the film's theme, "I'm Standing With You" at the 92nd Academy Awards when they received a nomination for Best Original Song. For those of you that somehow missed her incredible performance singing at the Oscars, here she is, doing an amazing job with the Diane Warren-penned song. It's no wonder she's coming out with her own country music album soon.

Earlier this year, Metz made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

6. She's performed with Carrie Underwood

What a way to kick off your introduction to the country music world. We would have settled for a duet, but when Metz performed "I'm Standing With You" at the 2019 ACM Awards...she came accompanied by multiple incredible country singers -- Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton.

7. Her free time is spent in Nashville

With her upcoming country album on the horizon with Universal Music Group Nashville, Metz spends her free time in Nashville, where she works on launching her new career as a singer-songwriter. We can't wait to hear all of the new songs she's been working on.