Dwight Yoakam Announces Marriage to Emily Joyce

Country star Dwight Yoakam has announced that he married his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a private March ceremony. In a statement, it was announced that the wedding was held in California just before the state's quarantine rules went into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA," a statement read. "At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments. In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another. The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and one the front lines of this pandemic."

This is Yoakam's first marriage. The country singer has long kept his personal life private. He's previously been linked to actresses Sharon Stone and Bridget Fonda and fellow country singer Wynonna Judd.

Yoakam released his most recent album Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars in 2016.

In 2018, Yoakam launched the Sirius XM channel Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat, which centers on the Bakersfield, Calif. sound.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame with his self-financed 1986 debut Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., which featured "Honky Tonk Man," "Guitars, Cadillacs" and "It Won't Hurt."

