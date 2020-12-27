Mandy Moore + Taylor Goldsmith: Inside the 'This is Us' Star's Real Life Love Story

While Mandy Moore was a household name among teens a decade ago, her career has definitely had a second wind the past couple of years. Especially after she landed one of the leads in the hit NBC TV series This Is Us. Right when she was in the midst of recovering from her divorce from musician Ryan Adams, she not only booked the Emmy winning show, but her love story with folk-rock musician and future husband Taylor Goldsmith started in the most modern way possible...social media.

In a 2017 interview with People, Moore explained that 2015 had been a tough year for her after ending her six-year marriage to Adams. But thanks to being a real-life fan of the indie band, Dawes, she met their lead singer, Goldsmith. It just goes to show you never know what could happen if you broadcast your favorite band on Instagram.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," says Moore. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

Musician Taylor Goldsmith was the partner that Moore needed. After a rocky road with her first husband, she needed someone who was kind and supportive. The couple started privately seeing each other at first, mostly because Moore's divorce from Ryan Adams wasn't finalized until June of 2016 (they had been separated for over a year). They really got to know each other long-distance in the beginning since Moore was filming her show in Los Angeles and Goldsmith was on the road touring.

Read More: Tom Selleck & Jillie Mack: Inside the Couple's 30+ Year Love Story Outside the Hollywood Spotlight

"We spent hours FaceTiming each other," she says. "We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great."

Though Moore was in the process of recovering from her divorce at the beginning of their relationship, Goldsmith was incredibly supportive and they ended up saying "I do" in 2018. In an interview with Glamour, Moore explains that she wouldn't have changed anything about how they were brought together.

"He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," she says. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

The couple is incredibly supportive of each other's respective careers as well. The Dawes frontman was even a songwriter for This Is Us, writing "Invisible Ink" for Moore's character Rebecca in the show's third season. The couple performed it together at an event in Hollywood.

Moore also appeared in her husband's music video for "Rolling With The Punches." The actress has been working on a new album with a lot of help from her husband. She released her album Silver Landings in March of 2020.

She told People that she's incredibly thankful for where she is today and that she married her favorite person.

"I'm happy anytime we collaborate, we sing together and play together at the house all the time. Working on my music and being in the studio, it makes me emotional to think about it...He's the most talented, having him grace any music that I'm a part of is always a treat."

Though Moore's plans of going on tour in 2020 for her album were put on hold due to COVID-19, that hasn't stopped her from feeling like the luckiest girl in the world performing with her husband in quarantine.

"The fact that we do get to do it together is such a treat," the actress says. "There's no substitute for performing live, and that rush of adrenaline -- the audience feeding you energy and you them -- it's indescribable. But in the meantime, I get to share these moments with Taylor."

This article was originally published in August of 2020.

Now Watch: The Best Country Love Songs of All Time